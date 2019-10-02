NEWSIES Comes to EPAC

Based on Disney's first live-action musical movie from 1992, this stage adaptation has won two Tony Awards. The show has music by Disney's beloved Alan Menken with lyrics by Jack Feldman. The book was written by Harvey Fierstein and based on the film's screenplay by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White.

Jack Kelly is living the typical newsboy life. But the life of a seventeen-year-old newspaper hawker in 1899 New York couldn't be much harder. He dreams of leaving the crowded city streets behind for the freedom of Santa Fe. But when Pulitzer raises his newspaper distribution prices, that dream suddenly vanishes. Jack and his new friend David Jacobs rally the newsboys to go on strike. Based on the historic events of 1899, this story is full of historicity and heart. You'll feel like a king (or queen) of New York!

Newsies will run from December 6, 2019, through December 22, 2019, at the Sharadin Bigler Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at ephrataperformingartscenter.com or by calling 717-733-7966 x 1.

Thursday night shows are at 7:30pm; Friday and Saturday shows are at 8:00pm. Tickets are $15 - $32.

Newsies is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).





