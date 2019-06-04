Millbrook Playhouse Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

The Board of Directors and Artistic Director, David Leidholdt, are announcing Millbrook's opening production of the ground-breaking Tony Award-nominated musical, A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, with book and lyrics by Willie Reale and music by Robert Reale, opening June 7, on the Ryan Main Stage.

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD tells the story of two best friends celebrating and rejoicing in the differences that make them unique and special. Frog, Toad and their friends plant a garden, fly kites, swim in the pond and skip rope with a large and terrible frog. Or sometimes, they just like to settle down in a warm house by the swamp and sip a bowl of soup. This song-filled year in the life of these two charming woodland characters has captivated children, adults and critics alike. Part vaudeville, part make-believe - all charm - the jazzy, upbeat score comes to life in wonderful ways, an enchanting musical for the whole family.

Adrianne Lobel, theatre producer and scenic designer originally commissioned A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD, based on all four books written by her father, Arnold Lobel. After its premiere at The Children's Theatre Company of Minneapolis, the musical found huge success off-Broadway at the New Victory Theater and then moved on to a successful run on Broadway at the Cort Theatre.

This marvelous cast includes Scott Duell as Frog, Margaret Warrington as his best friend Toad. The cast also includes the talented trio; Georgia VanRy, Leron Wellington and Millbrook alum Aubrey Potash (Smoke on the Mountain, Musical Murder Mystery) as the other woodland creatures including.

The production is Directed by Millbrook newcomer Neal Kowalsky, Choreography by Joshua Davis Farner, Musical Direction by Jacquie Engel, Musical Directing Intern is Lydia Haasl, Set Design by Cade M. Sikora, Costume Design by Ayrika Johnson, Lighting Design by Caleb Stroman, Sound Design by Mary White, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production is Stage Managed by Ericka Conklin, Assistant Stage Manager is Anthony Martin, Stage Management Intern is Jacqueline Adams.

Tickets are on sale now at the Millbrook Playhouse in the Ryan Mainstage June 7 at 7:30, Saturday June 8 at 7:00pm and June 12-15 at 7:30 pm. Matinees are Sunday, June 9th and Wednesday, June 12 at 2:00 pm, AND Special Saturday, June 15 performances at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Celebrating Millbrook families this year, we will have a family day on Saturday, June 8 with a starting time of 7:00 pm. Tickets are $26 for adults, $17.50 for students and $12 for children. We also have budget seating in select seats, $23.50 for adults, $15.75 for students, and $11 for children. NEW THIS SEASON: Senior (65+) & Military/Veteran tickets, $22 for all performances. Limit of 2 tickets per order. ID required to pick up tickets. Continuing this summer are discounted ticket prices on Wednesday evening and Sunday matinees, all tickets are 10% off. Group rates are available. You can purchase tickets by calling 570-748-8083, online at www.millbrookplayhouse.net, or by coming to the box office any day of the week. Box Office hours: Mon. and Tues. 9am-5pm and Wed. through Sun. 9am-9pm.

ALSO, take advantage of our optional Sunday Brunch, only for the Sunday Matinee performances! For only an additional $16 per person, enjoy a lovely buffet brunch from Haywood's On The Green that includes drink specials on Bloody Mary's and Mimosas from the Stage Right Bar! (for those 21 and over). Brunch is served at 1:00pm in the Courtyard!





