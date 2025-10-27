MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to be Presented At DreamWrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Halloween, audiences are invited to climb aboard the world's most luxurious-and most mysterious-train journey as DreamWrights Center for Community Arts presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig and directed by Rodd Robertson.

Director Rodd Robertson describes the production as an immersive experience that transports the audience from the moment they step inside the theatre. "Boom! You're in the Istanbul train station," says Robertson. "Walk across that and you're in the Hotel Tokatlain. Listen for the conductor's announcement, see the steam of the engines, and you're suddenly ready to board the Orient Express."

With a stunning multi-location set designed by Artistic Director Gregory DeCandia, and dazzling costumes by Simone Davis, Murder on the Orient Express promises both spectacle and suspense. Robertson adds, "It was a joy and honor to guide this journey of mystery and intrigue with such an extraordinary cast and crew."

Opening night, Thursday, October 31, invites ticket holders to take part in a special event-"1930's World Travel Aboard the Orient Express." Guests are encouraged to dress in their finest 1930s-inspired travel attire representing their "native land" aboard the famed train.

Participants may sign up at the Concierge's Desk before the start of the show. The contest will take place during intermission, with prizes awarded to the most creative and era-inspired costumes.