Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; CLUE Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sondheim Tribute Revue - SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 19%

Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAYS - The Belvedere Inn 6%

TJ Creedon - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 6%

Maya Burdick - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Beth Darowish - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Jeffrey Coon - FULTON HOLIDAY CABARET - Fulton Theatre 5%

Ryan Boyles - THAT GUY - Keytone Theatrix 4%

Andrew Williams - CHRISTMAS CABARET - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

Carl Bomberger - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Reji Woods - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 4%

Stacia Smith - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Kristen Brewer - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 3%

Cassandra and Jacob Cummings - SERVANT STAGE CABARET - Servant Stage Company 3%

YPOC - THE ROOTS - Riverfront Park 3%

Jeffrey Coon - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 3%

Sean Young - SONDHEIM: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Alexis Campbell - COURT STREET CABARET - Open Stage 3%

Olivia Bartal - BROADWAY AT THE BARN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Randall Frizado - THE SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre 3%

Dustin LeBlanc - IT'S ME - West Shore Theatre 2%

Reji Woods - SERVANT STAGE CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 2%

Isaiah Stoltzfus - MUSIC OF MOTOWN - Mt Gretna Tabernacle 2%

Angela Ingersoll - GET HAPPY - Gretna Theatre 1%

Ray Hilton - SUNDAY NIGHT CABARET SERIES - Servant Stage Company 1%

Hanniel Sindelar - PELT ROOM PEEPSHOW - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Devin Reedy - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Courtney Burkholder - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Kat Shondeck - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 5%

Meghan McClain - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 4%

Kenny Ingram - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 4%

Katie Conklin - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 4%

Sarah Reynolds - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Kayla Hall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 4%

Nicole Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 4%

Gracie Wellmon - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 4%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 4%

Alexandria Fazzolari - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Sarah Logsdon - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Kelly Strange - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Brandon Shawl - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 2%

Lauren Kutz - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Courtney Burkholder - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Rebecca Gentry - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Brady Bennett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Keystone Theatrics 2%

Marc Robin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Cody Smith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Sarah Logsdon - DESCENDANTS - Acts of Kindness Theatre 2%

Amy McCleary - FOOTLOOSE - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan J. Moller - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 9%

Lionella Feeney - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Joy Mertz - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 7%

Ashley Druckenmiller - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 6%

Elizabeth Drinks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 4%

Missy Black - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 4%

Tara Deljanovan - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 3%

Paul Foltz - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Kate Willman and Stacey Burdick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Mandi Hurley - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Paul Foltz - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ellie Whalen - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Jessica Steele - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Linda Bechtel - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Beth dunkleberger - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Paul Foltz - ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Kevin Jacob Koski - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Fulton Theatre 2%

Anthony Lascoskie - IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Annelise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

John Paul White - GUYS AND DOLLS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Victoria Layser - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

Karen Dundore Gulotta - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 1%

Tevis Bryant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Brock Viering - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Kevin Ditzler - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

Joshua William Green - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Ryan Brosious - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 5%

Steve Aguirre - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

Travis Horton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Bobby Zaccano - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 4%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Alicia Brisbois - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 3%

Seth Sponhouse - CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

Len Pfluger - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 3%

AimeeBeth Davis - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Charles Troxel - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Joshua William Green - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Ashley Byerts - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Jeannette Deangelo - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Kristi Ondo - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Andrew Angstadt - THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Eric Pope - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Ryan Boyles - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 2%

E. Faye Butler - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Ford Haeuser - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Karen Dundore-Gulotta - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Marc Robin - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 1%

Kat Thorpe - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Marc Robin - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 8%

AimeeBeth Davis - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 7%

Tara Deljanovan - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 6%

Robert Chechia - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 6%

Marie Fox - CLUE - Community Theatre League 6%

Aaron Booth - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 4%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 3%

Vicki Schneider and Crystal Ganong - WOMEN IN ONE ACTS FLIPS THE SCRIPT - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 3%

Rachel Luann Strayer - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Ashley Byerts & RJ Lesch - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Reji Woods - RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Dean Sobon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Jeremiah Miller - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 2%

Jeffrey Coon - DOUBT, A PARABLE - Fulton Theatre 2%

Greg Koslosky - MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Jack Hartman - ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Edward R. Fernandez - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Chad Alan-Carr - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

Jonathan Strayer - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Jeff Luttermoser - LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Eric Pope - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ben Galosi - CONSTELLATIONS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

Francesca Amendolia - PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Ensemble

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 4%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

9 TO 5 - 1st Street Players 3%

CLUE - Community Theatre League 3%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 3%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 2%

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 2%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 1%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 1%

RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Playhouse at Allenberry 1%

SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Murray - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 8%

Phil Haney - CABARET - Community Theatre League 8%

Chris McCleary - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 7%

Chance Reecher - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 5%

Jeff Cusano - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Noah Johnson - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 4%

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 4%

Dylan Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Jeff Cusano - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Abby and Matt Spencer - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Adam Boyer - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Matt Mitra - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Jeff Cusano - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Melissa Edwards - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Tim Moser - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Tristan Stasiulis - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Steven Armstrong - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Millersville's All Campus Musical Organization 2%

Chance Reecher - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Philip B. Richard II - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Steve Smith - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - The St. James Players 1%

Brydon Lidle - A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Scott Miller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Lori Friedlander - THE BOY WHO STOLE THE STARS - HACC Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Cheryl Markle - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 14%

Mat Levine - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

Nathan Patton - SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 5%

Christianne Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Michelle DiBona Trefren - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 4%

Seth Shields - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Matt Topping - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Jimmy Damore - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Pete Bourey - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 3%

Ryan Dean Schoening - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 3%

Brandon Bitner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Scott Williams - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Walter Bobby McCoy - IN THE HEIGHTS - Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival 2%

JP Meyer - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Ben McNaboe - RAGTIME IN CONCERT - Fulton Theatre 2%

Charles Troxel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Yocum Institute For Arts Education 2%

Pat McNamee - RUBY - Chambersburg community theatre 2%

Scott Williams - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Chris Quigley - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Nick Werner - INTO THE WOODS - Open Stage 2%

Dawn Tucker - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Kim Hostetter - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Ellen Carnahan - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Ben McNaboe - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Fulton Theatre 2%

Scott Williams - HAIR - Mickeys Black Box 1%



Best Musical

THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 8%

NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

CABARET - Community Theatre League 4%

CARRIE - Millersville University Theatre 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 2%

YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Belmont Theatre 2%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

THE MUSIC MAN - Reading Civic Theater 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

SPRING AWAKENING - 1st Street Players 2%

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Dreamwrights 1%

SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 24%

NEVERMORE - Gretna Theatre 11%

PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 9%

ANNE BOLEYN: BITCH, WITCH, TEMPTRESS, FEMINIST - Pharmacy Theatre 8%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 8%

GIRL GROUP GREATS - Prima Theatre 7%

I DON’T SPEAK SPANISH - Gamut 5%

PRINCESS RESCUERS - Tafe theatre arts for everyone 5%

HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - Gamut 4%

ORCHID BY PAUL HOOD - Pharmacy Theatre 4%

FRIEND OF DOROTHY - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE STOP-N-GO - Pharmacy Theatre 3%

VOICES OF THE EIGTH - Gamut 3%

ELIZALPHABET - Harrisburg Fringe Festival 2%

CHARLIE/NICK/CHARLEY/NIK - HACC Theatre 2%

COSMIC TRASH - Gamut 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Juanita Renay Gray - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Spencer Millay - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 5%

Ashley Calderon - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Cadence Roll - ANNIE - Totem Pole Playhouse 4%

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Elizabeth Setzler - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 3%

Anya Ditzler - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Sarah Pugh - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Matt Setzer - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 3%

Maia Cenimo - CABARET - Community Theatre League 2%

Tevis Bryant - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Susquehanna Stage Company 2%

Chris Dailey - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 2%

Rogan Mackenzie - LES MISERABLES - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Mark Lenig - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 2%

Elizabeth Fry - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Marisa Sponhouse - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Community Theatre League 1%

Ashton Ulmer - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Beth Darowish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Kate Morgan - THE PROM - Northampton County Community College Summer Theatre 1%

Jennifer Davis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Danara Muldrow - IN THE HEIGHTS - Dreamwrights 1%

Terrance Cummings - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Ben Chadwell - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Laney Dixon - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Aaron Trusky - RENT - Chambersburg community theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Zach Haines - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 9%

Sharon Mellinger - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Donnie Mapes - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 4%

Tevis Bryant - LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 4%

Tim Hippensteel - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 4%

Aaron Trusky - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Victor Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Kate Shaw - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Nathaniel Hawley - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Billy Martel - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Chanelle Green - RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 2%

Annie Hart - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Jillian Dugan - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 2%

Philip Vonada - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Emily Reusswig - THE EXORCIST - Open Stage 1%

Nick Smith - HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Cathi Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 1%

Andrew Confair - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Community Theatre League 1%

Gene Hole - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Jeffrey Coon - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 1%

Ray Hilton - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - War of the Roses 1%

Jamie Elizabeth - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Chadwick Hare - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Michael Griesemer - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 1%

Maya Burdick - CONSTELLATIONS - Susquehanna Stage Company 1%



Best Play

CLUE - Community Theatre League 12%

PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 6%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 4%

THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Carlisle Theatre 4%

PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 3%

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 3%

LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Micro Theatre on Broadway 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Keystone Theatrics 2%

LOVING - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon Community Theatre 2%

A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 2%

MISERY - The Belmont Theatre 2%

ALL MY SONS - The Belmont Theatre 2%

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

HOLES - The Belmont Theatre 2%

PIECES - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

BOEING-BOEING - Millbrook Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Black - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre 10%

Kiersten Pruett - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 7%

Gerry Gold - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 6%

Tom Musser - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Star Theatre, Mercersburg PA 6%

Rene Staub - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 5%

Zack Spadaccia - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 5%

Gerry Gold - CLUE - Community Theatre League 4%

Andrue Morgan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Steve Smith - DISNEY’S NEWSIES - The St. James Players 3%

Curtis Mittong - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 3%

Catie MO & Rick Sheffe - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Andrue Morgan - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Millersville University Theatre 2%

John Whiting - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 2%

Gene Hole - NEXT TO NORMAL - Reading Civic Theater 2%

Travis George - SIDESHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Gwen Cox - WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Fulton Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - SWEENEY TODD - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Rick Sheffe - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 2%

Czerton Lim - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 2%

Andrue Morgan - PASSION - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Glen Broderson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 2%

Jordan Janota - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Janet Hershey - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Gene Hole - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 1%

Brydon Lidle - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre Harrisburg 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Julie Ferrin - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 10%

Gary Young - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 8%

Alley Cat Studio - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 7%

Grant Patrick - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Brydon Lidle - A ROCK SAILS BY - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

Brandon Miller - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Seth Barstow - BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 4%

Grant Patrick - THE COLOR PURPLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 4%

Nate Hart - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 4%

Trent Coulon - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Hershey Area Playhouse 4%

Chance Reecher - RENT - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Brandon Miller - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Nate Oakley - BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - Keystone Theatrics 3%

Shaun Ressler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 3%

AJ Robbins - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Millersville University Theatre 3%

Matt Hinton - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Johnathan Shuey - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Jonathan Shuey - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Nate Oakley - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Mickeys Black Box 2%

Lydia Selman - THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 2%

Brad Tucker - NEWSIES - The St. James Players 2%

Grant Patrick - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Trent Coulon - BANDSTAND - Hershey Area Playhouse 2%

Jay Kirssin - THE BOY WHO STOLE THE STARS - HACC Theatre 1%

Hannah Rovin - HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - `Gamut Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Zach Haines - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 6%

Abby Simon - CABARET - Community Theatre League 3%

Jocelyn Merriman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 3%

Kayt Davis - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Crystal Swope - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 2%

Lauren Ritter - THE WILD PARTY - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 2%

Ryan Slusky - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Britt Jarkowsky - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

DeQuina Moore - THE WIZ - Fulton Theatre 2%

Brandon Shawl - NEWSIES - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 2%

Donovan Molloy - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 2%

Keith Bowerman - PIPPIN - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Chris Weiss - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 2%

Bryden McCurdy - SIDE SHOW - Theatre Harrisburg 2%

Taylor Elliott - NEWSIES - Community Theatre League 1%

Libby Maust - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%

Jaedon Muhl - THE PROM - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Corey Landis - HAIR - Lindsay Bretz Morgan Presents (Mickeys Black Box/Zoetropolis) 1%

Melinee Wilson - SHREK THE MUSICAL - 1st Street Players 1%

Tom Dougherty - SPAMALOT - The Belmont Theatre 1%

Catie MO - URINETOWN - Carlisle Theatre 1%

Taryn Sloat - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 1%

Aidan Lacey - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 1%

Reagan Connell - SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage 1%

Fred Hooper - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lynne DeMers-Hunt - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 7%

Connie Smith - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Community Theatre League 6%

Krissy Wolanin - THE WINTER'S TALE - People's Shakespeare Project 5%

Amoretta Shultz - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Sarah Voight - PUFFS - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

Amber Gamber - FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS - The Belmont Theatre 4%

Kelly Legarreta - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 3%

Jeremy Ebert - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 3%

Hadley Qualls - A STEAMPUNK CHRISTMAS CAROL - Carlisle Theatre 3%

Wendy Durant - CLUE - Community Theatre League 3%

Korri Slamans - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 2%

Joshua William Green - SHEAR MADNESS - Fulton Theatre 2%

Anthony Ariano - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Calvin Butler - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Annalise Deppen - FRANKENSTEIN - Lebanon community theatre 2%

Ian Wettlaufer - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - People's Shakespeare Project 2%

Ashley Calderon - PUFFS - Millersville University Theatre 2%

Logan Velez - LEADING LADIES - Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg 2%

Theo Lentz - CLUE - Community Theatre League 2%

Fred Hooper - KODACHROME - Micro Theatre on Broadway 2%

Rachel Faust - THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Travis Zimmerman - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ephrata Performing Arts Center 1%

Brittney Smith - ORCHID - Pharmacy Theatre 1%

Cameron Wright - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Fulton Theatre 1%

Zari Mccullers - HAIRSTORY: RECLAIMING OUR CROWN - `Gamut Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BIG FISH - Servant Stage Company 12%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Chambersburg Community Theatre 8%

GODSPELL - Servant Stage Company 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre 6%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Susquehanna Stage Company 5%

DESCENDANTS - Acts of Kindness Theatre 5%

DESCENDANTS - Reading Civic Theater 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Theatre Harrisburg 5%

ANNIE - Theatre Harrisburg 4%

RUBY: THE STORY OF RUBY BRIDGES - Chambersburg Community Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Servant Stage Company 4%

NEWSIES - The St. James Players 3%

HOLES - The Belmont Theatre 3%

THE VERY FRACTURED TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Fulton Theatre 3%

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE - Keystone Theatrics 2%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Gettysburg Community Theater 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Fulton Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Lebanon community theatre 2%

STINKY CHEESE MAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES - Keystone Theatrics 2%

ALADDIN - HACC Theatre 2%

THREE LITTLE PIGS (POPCORN HAT PLAYERS) - Gamut 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT - Mt. Gretna Summer Concert Series 2%

RAPUNZEL - Fulton Theatre 2%

GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS - Keystone Theatrics 1%

DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS - Gretna Theatre 1%

