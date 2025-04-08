Interview: Jacob Medich of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Based on Tevya and His Daughters, a collection of stories by Sholem Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof is set in the small Russian village of Anatevka in 1905. This 1964 award winning musical, with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, strikes a chord as much today as it did during its record-setting run on Broadway. The musical gives the audience a glimpse into the life of a Jewish family during the start of the Russian Revolutionary Period. It explores themes of family, love, faith, tradition, and change. Jacob Medich takes on the role of Tevye at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre through May 17th.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Medich: I’m originally from northern Indiana—a small country town. I got into theatre by accident. I was playing football in high school, but I hurt my back, and I needed something to do. The moment I stepped on stage, I fell in love with it.

BWW: What is your favorite thing about performing?

Medich: I think it’s that I get to be someone different in every show. I get to grow and discover who these people are. That’s what I enjoy the most—getting to know the character.

BWW: If you could play any role in any show regardless of age or gender of the character, what would your dream role be?

Medich: Grizabella in Cats. I just want to belt out “Memory”.

BWW: Talk to us a little about how you prepared to take on this iconic role.

Medich: Tevya is one of the most well-known musical theatre characters. In a way he’s easy to get into because he’s just a normal person. He’s nothing fancy. He’s just a man trying to survive. That is what I find so endearing about this show—it’s about normal life and people just trying to get by.

BWW: Fiddler on the Roof has stood the test of time, first premiering in 1964. In your opinion what is it about this show that continues to draw audiences?

Medich: I believe a large part of its appeal is in how real it is. We can understand the pain, joy, triumphs, and defeats—they’re moments with which we can all connect. The characters are just so real. This show allows us to have our feelings and to suffer and rejoice with the characters. Also, the music is just gorgeous.

BWW: If you had to pick just one, which song in the show is your favorite, and why?

Medich: “Sunrise, Sunset”. Well, either that one or “Sabbath Prayer”. The melody and harmonies are just so gorgeous, and when you add in beautiful staging, it’s just incredible. I actually got to perform this show about ten years ago, and when we did “Sunrise, Sunset” we were outside, and it was always at sunset and that was amazing. So, “Sunrise, Sunset” holds a place in my heart.

BWW: What do you hope audiences will take away from their experience of Fiddler on the Roof?

Medich: To keep going. No matter what happens, the sun is always going to rise, and it’s always going to set. As long as we keep plugging away and moving forward, that’s what’s important. So keep moving forward and find some joy in life.

Don’t miss out on seeing this beautiful, iconic, relatable show at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Visit dutchapple.com to get your tickets for Fiddler on the Roof.

