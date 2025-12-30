PROOF Comes to Act II Playhouse in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Act II Playhouse has announced its latest production, “Proof” by David Auburn. The play was awarded the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The production begins previews on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The Opening Night performance is Friday, January 30, 2026. The production closes after a five-week run on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

A modern classic of the American theatre, “Proof” tells the story of Catherine, a young woman who for years was the primary caregiver for her brilliant mathematician father, Robert. Now, after his passing, Catherine must navigate a long weekend in the company of her sister, Claire, as well as one of her father’s former students, Hal, who is making a search for Robert’s lost notebooks. When a groundbreaking mathematical proof is uncovered, all the elements of comedy, drama, mystery, and romance are combined to create a powerful, moving, always surprising, and endlessly entertaining night of theatre.

“‘Proof’ isn’t just smart - it's wonderfully human,” said Act II Playhouse Artistic Director Tony Braithwaite. “Yes, there are numbers in it, but don’t let that scare you. At its core, this play is about family, trust, love, and the complicated ties that bind us - things all of us understand all too well. In our intimate theater, the story lands with a gentle, powerful clarity that really resonates. Whether you’re revisiting this modern classic or seeing it for the first time, ‘Proof’ offers the kind of thoughtful, moving night out Act II audiences appreciate most.”

The Act II production is bolstered by a powerhouse cast to bring those memorable characters to life, said Braithwaite.

Actor Jenna Keurzi takes on the role of Catherine. Keurzi returns to the Playhouse having last appeared in “Steel Magnolias” (2023). Also returning to Act II are Megan McDermott as Claire (last seen in “It’s Only a Play”) and Scott Langdon as Robert (as seen in “Hello, Dolly!”). Adam Howard is making his Playhouse debut in the role of Hal, Robert’s student.

Kate Brennan returns to Act II to direct. Brennan has previously brought her unique touch behind-the-scenes directing “Dial M For Murder” (2025), “Gaslight” (2023), and “Eleanor” (2022).

Behind the scenes, Sam Powers is the Production Stage Manager, Laura Mancano the Assistant Stage Manager, Adam Riggar the Scenic Designer, Lily Fossner the Lighting Designer, Katherine Fritz the Costume Designer, and Alex Dakaglou the Sound Designer. Props are curtesy Silverpoint Studios. Eliot Curtis is the Scenic Artist, and Britt Plunkett the Technical Director.

