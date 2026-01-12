Franklin County Visitors Bureau Will Host 'Art on ICE' Winter Exhibition

🎭 NEW! Central Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites area artists to participate in Art on ICE, a winter art exhibition celebrating creativity, community, and the spirit of the season. The exhibit will be on display at the Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center from January 26, 2026 through February 27, 2026.

Open to artists age 16 through adult, Art on ICE welcomes up to three original works in any medium. Two‑dimensional pieces must be wired for hanging. Personally created digital art is accepted; however, AI‑generated digital art is not eligible. There is no entry fee, and artists may choose to offer their work for sale. The Visitors Bureau will take no commission on sold pieces.

“Art on ICE is designed to spark inspiration, strengthen community connections, and energize our winter season,” said the Franklin County Visitors Bureau. “We look forward to showcasing the incredible talent found throughout our region.”

Artists may download the entry form here and submit the form by mail or in person at the Franklin County Visitors Bureau & 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street, Chambersburg, located on the southwest corner of Memorial Square. Alternatively, artists may email their information—including name, address, phone number, artwork titles, mediums, prices, and dimensions—to jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com or call the visitors bureau at 717.552.2977.

Key dates for artists are:

Entry Form Deadline: January 19, 2026

Artwork Drop-Off: January 19–22, 2026, 8:30 AM–4:30 PM

Exhibit Dates: January 26–February 27, 2026

Artwork Pick-Up: March 2–8, 2026, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Artwork will be displayed in the Visitors Center lobby, with additional space in the hallways if needed based on the number of submissions.

Participating artists are invited to engage with the public during four IceFest receptions at the Visitors Center:

- Thursday, January 29, 2026 — 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

- Friday, January 30, 2026 — 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM

- Saturday, January 31, 2026 — 9:00 AM to 7:30 PM

- Sunday, February 1, 2026 — Noon to 4:00 PM

These receptions offer artists a chance to share their work, connect with visitors, and celebrate Chambersburg’s vibrant winter arts tradition.

For more to see and do in Franklin County, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.