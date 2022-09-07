Ike Avelli to Bring 50 SHADES OF GAY to Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center

Ike Avelli is coming to Scranton's Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on September 30th and October 1st at 7pm! 50 Shades of Gay has been touring since its inception in 2015. The production is an adult variety show filled with comedy, music, drag, video sketches, audience participation and giveaways!

For mature audiences.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets are $15 per person for general seating.

Ticketing link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195420®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66709?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Any questions about the seating chart on ShowTix4U.com, please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com. All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges. Tickets are also available at the Box Office in the lobby an hour before curtain. There is a Chairlift in the Ritz building for handicapped patrons. If you need handicapped seating, please email us at smelcher@ritzpac.com to reserve your tickets in lieu of using ShowTix4U.com

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: The Black Box Cafe will be open an hour before curtain. Food & Concessions from the Black Box only are allowed in the theater. House opens 30 minutes before curtain. Please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com or 570-252-4156 with any questions.