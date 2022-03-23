Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company Partners with Rasika School of Dance to Present PANCHATANTRA TALES

Gamut Theatre's Young Acting Company will present Panchatantra Tales, in partnership with Rasika School of Dance. Dubbed the "Aesop's Fables of India," this production runs one weekend only, April 8-10, 2022 - Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM, and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Admission prices are tiered, at a recommended price of $38 or discounted prices of $26 or $14. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org/yac for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

A noble king in ancient India has three big problems: his children, the reckless and lazy royal princes. Fearing for the future of his people, the king consults with a wise guru, who agrees to teach the young princes through a series of animal stories and folk tales. These interwoven lessons form the basis of the Panchatantra ("Five Treatises"), one of the world's most popular collections of fables. Through wisdom, humor, and dance, the princes learn about dharma - the duties and virtues expected from each of us - and the importance of being part of a bigger picture.

This play is co-directed by Gamut's Executive Director, Melissa Nicholson, and Rasika's founder, Rachita Menon (Nambiar). This is the first time Rasika School of Dance has partnered with a stage play, bringing Indian Dance to the Central Pennsylvania theater scene. The show is performed by students ages 7-18, dancers and actors alike.

Audiences can expect a fantastic showing of professional dances, fight choreography, costumes, and an all-around spectacle for all ages. Don't wait - this show is ONE WEEKEND ONLY and expected to sell out early.

Please consult Gamut's Health & Safety Protocols before purchasing a ticket.