Gamut Theatre Offers New Online Programming for Kids and Adults

Gamut Theatre's stage in downtown Harrisburg may be quiet during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its company of actors is as busy as ever bringing online programming to children and adults in Central Pennsylvania and beyond.

Gamut Theatre Group, the combined theatre company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company, is now offering two new online programs: "Once Upon Online" parties and "Gamut Game Room" parties. Gamut also is offering an online version of its summer theatre camp titled Gamut Theatre Summer Virtual Academy.

Once Upon Online parties are interactive, virtual events for children age 5-9 featuring Harrisburg's beloved Popcorn Hat Players. Perfect for a child's birthday or other special occasion, each party includes a pre-show sing along, a story time or mini-play, and a question-and-answer session. Parents can choose from among three party packages ranging from $30-75 depending on features, length and number of guests.

Gamut Game Room is an online event where families and friends can play an original mash-up of popular party games hosted by a Gamut actor. A Gamut Game Room party is ideal to spice up a virtual happy hour, celebrate a birthday or graduation, or just try something new. All ages can participate, but this offering is ideal for ages 12 and up. Three packages are available ranging from $25-50 depending on length and number of guests.

Gamut Theatre Summer Virtual Academy is Gamut's popular in-person summer camp transformed into an interactive, online experience. Students age 8-16 will learn acting, movement, voice, words and design from teachers who specialize in working with children.

"Most importantly, students will not be stuck in front of a screen all day," says Melissa Nicholson, Gamut Theatre's executive director. "The majority of classes require students to be on their feet and actively engage their body and voice. And because the academy is online, students will have a chance to share their theatre camp experience with like-minded peers from other school districts, other states, and maybe even from other countries."

Four Gamut Theatre Summer Virtual Academy weeklong sessions are available. The first one starts July 6 and each session has a different theme. Students can sign up for one, two, three or all four weeks. Students who register by June 1 are eligible for early bird discounts.

Information on these programs, and other online content Gamut is currently offering, can be found under the "Happening Now" menu link on GamutTheatre.org.

