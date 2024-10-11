Gamut Theatre Group Presents Gilbert & Sullivan's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gamut Theatre will present its Signature Fall Play, an operetta, Gilbert & Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance. See photos from the production.

The show runs the first three weekends of November with performances on November 2, 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 PM & November 3, 10, 17 at 2:30 PM. Tickets are “pick your seat, pick your price”, at a recommended price of $39 or discounted prices of $27 or $15. Please visit www.gamuttheatre.org for more information and to buy tickets, or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

Gilbert and Sullivan's The Pirates of Penzance tells the story of Frederic, a contracted pirate apprentice, who leaves his band of pirates and falls in love with Mabel, the daughter of Major General Stanley. Joining with the local police force, Frederic plans to bring down the pirates. Those plans are halted, however, when it is revealed that Frederic neglected to read the fine print of his contract. Frederic must rejoin the pirates and enact revenge on the Major General. Will the pirates triumph? Or will the police force be able to stop them in time? The Pirates of Penzance boasts more memorable tunes than any other Gilbert & Sullivan show... including some that you may not realize you already know... Taking jabs at the military, policemen, the conventions of grand opera, and people in high places who don't deserve to be there, The Pirates of Penzance is sure to keep you laughing and singing well after the show is over!

Last season, Gamut Theatre performed H.M.S Pinafore, the company's first full-length Gilbert and Sullivan production. This fall, Gamut is back with another Gilbert and Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance. Director Benjamin Krumreig said that audience members will likely recognize something from The Pirates of Penzance because operetta used to be “the most popular artform” and is still considered the foundation of modern musical theatre as we know it. The Pirates of Penzance, specifically, includes many famous songs and quotes that still creep their way into pop culture today! When asked about the endurance of operetta over the years, Krumreig stated that it simply takes people like him who “latch onto a certain art form and… make it [their] mission to make sure people keep hearing it no matter how big the audience, or how small, or where it is.” He has certainly done just that; Gamut's third consecutive year of Gilbert and Sullivan is a testament to this!

This is Krumreig's third production of The Pirates of Penzance, and he is confident it will be a great one! With his expert direction, a cast full of new and excellent talent, and a live orchestra directed by Nick Werner, the show is bound to be a hit. Krumreig is specifically thrilled for audiences to hear the music, because “classical music affects people differently than you expect it to, and there's something about it that just gets into you.” And, to top it off, The Pirates of Penzance is full of loveable characters, witty dialogue, and hilarious moments! When asked what he wants audience members to take away from the show, Krumreig said the following: “There are so many awful things happening in the world, in our country and other countries, and… I just want people to be able to come and enjoy themselves for two hours… and remember that it's ok to have a good time!” So come and enjoy the music with us this November!

Comments