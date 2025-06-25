Franklin County Visitors Bureau to Present A CAPELLA & UNPLUGGED Round 1 At Capitol Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Franklin County Visitors Bureau will showcase great talent at Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged 2025. It is a journey to $500. Fifteen acts will perform at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Chambersburg on Saturday June 28, 7 PM to 9 PM, in Round 1 of the 11-year-old competition. The public is invited to this free community event. Seats first come, first served and the doors of the theatre open at 6 PM.

Again in 2025, the talent of A Cappella & Unplugged is amazing. Artists set to perform are Vanilla Bean Spice Machine, SolFire, Fatima Massaquoi, Mat Morris, Jimmy Mango, Alivia Martz, Whispering Creek Bluegrass, Samuel Vance, Leslie Metz, Kirin Clay, Moe Stringz, Rhema Sirach, Niko Kelley, Mona Robins, and Paul Minnich.

Beginning at IceFest in January, FCVB sponsors open mic performances throughout Franklin County. Acts can be solo or groups–vocal or unplugged instrumental and must be able to carry their instrument. Performers may be any age. FCVB is seeking celebratory talent–lively, illuminating, inspiring performers–something that makes the audience feel good. The top performers from the open mics are invited to perform and compete at Round 1 of A Cappella & Unplugged, where a panel of judges selects the top five acts as finalists. This year’s judges include Heather McEndree of Cumberland Valley School of Music, Kelly Kozlowski of the Capitol Theatre, Brittany Cocola of Downtown Business Council, and Chadwick Hare—Member of Chambersburg Borough Council.

The audience of Round 1 selects the People’s Choice winner, who receives $100 and passes on to the final round.For this year’s competition, six finalists will come out of Round 1., and perform live on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse on the evening of 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth, July 19, 2024. The public at the event and text voters select the winner of $500 and the title of “A Cappella & Unplugged Champion.”



