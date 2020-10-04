EPAC Is Casting Teens For Online Concert

A video and resume is required for each person auditioning.

Ephrata Performing Arts Center is casting Teens (13-19) for an Online Teen Cabaret, under the direction of EPAC artistic director Edward Fernandez and actor / music arranger Jordon Ross Weinhold. Video Submissions Only.

A video and resume is required for each person auditioning. Prepare a song that showcases your vocal range and is in a contemporary Broadway style such as: Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, Hamilton, Kinky Boots, Wicked, etc. Please upload your video and resume to this form using the "choose file" buttons below.

https://ephrataperformingartscenter.formstack.com/forms/epacs2020onlineteencabaret

You may also submit a video from a previous performance / concert if that is easiest.

Submission deadline is Sunday, October 11th by 10 PM. If you are chosen to be a part of EPAC's 2020 ONLINE TEEN CABARET, you will be notified via email by October 18th.

Please note: If you are chosen to be a part of EPAC's Online Teen Cabaret, you will need to set aside time to rehearse, record video, and have zoom rehearsals with the director and music director. This will all take place virtually and there will be no in-person rehearsals or recordings at the theater. Tentative time frame will be October 19th - November 8th. Specific schedules will be given out once the casting is complete.

Additional questions, please email officemanager@ephrataperformingartscenter.com.

