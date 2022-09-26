Dine With Iconic Villains At The Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center This October!

The Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center presents Fairytale Brunch @ The Ritz! Villains Edition with the Evil Mistress, the Queen of Hearts & Sea Witch, Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 10AM at Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503.

This Halloween season you'll enjoy Fairytale Brunch with a twist: it's all your favorite villains! Come meet the Evil Mistress, the Queen of Hearts & Sea Witch and enjoy singing along to their infamous songs, listening to them read a story, and taking pictures with them (if you dare!)--all over a wickedly delicious breakfast buffet!

The Box Office table opens an hour before curtain. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

Concessions & light fare are available from The Black Box Cafe on the 1st floor of the Ritz Building. Food & drink from the cafe only are allowed in the theater. Any questions, please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com/ 570.252.4156

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center 222 Wyoming Ave. Scranton PA 18503 570.252.4156/ CaPAA.org/ RitzPAC.com

