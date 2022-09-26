Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This special Villains Edition will include appearances from the Evil Mistress, the Queen of Hearts and Sea Witch.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Dine With Iconic Villains At The Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center This October!

The Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center presents Fairytale Brunch @ The Ritz! Villains Edition with the Evil Mistress, the Queen of Hearts & Sea Witch, Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 10AM at Historic Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center, 222 Wyoming Ave, Scranton PA 18503.

This Halloween season you'll enjoy Fairytale Brunch with a twist: it's all your favorite villains! Come meet the Evil Mistress, the Queen of Hearts & Sea Witch and enjoy singing along to their infamous songs, listening to them read a story, and taking pictures with them (if you dare!)--all over a wickedly delicious breakfast buffet!

The Box Office table opens an hour before curtain. If you need ADA seating and use of our chairlift, please contact us ahead of your visit - 570.252.4156/ smelcher@ritzpac.com and we will reserve your seats. Please note that The Ritz was built in 1907 as a vaudeville theater. There are many steps to negotiate. Please let us know in advance if you will need assistance.

Concessions & light fare are available from The Black Box Cafe on the 1st floor of the Ritz Building. Food & drink from the cafe only are allowed in the theater. Any questions, please contact us at smelcher@ritzpac.com/ 570.252.4156

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center 222 Wyoming Ave. Scranton PA 18503 570.252.4156/ CaPAA.org/ RitzPAC.com

RESERVE YOUR TICKETS HERE:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199220®id=194&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66266?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more! There are limited seats available so get your tickets now!


