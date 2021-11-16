Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian, Television Host and Author Chelsea Handler Will Stop At Hershey Theatre Next Year

The appearance takes place on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Nov. 16, 2021  
Chelsea Handler is bringing her newly announced tour to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated "Chelsea Lately," a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series "Chelsea Does" followed by her talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached no. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019's "Life Will Be the Death of Me."

Most recently, Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed "Chelsea Handler: Evolution" on HBO Max, and launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, "Dear Chelsea." In 2021, she embarked on the "Vaccinated and Horny Tour," bringing her sensational stand-up set to 40+ cities across the nation.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ChelseaHandler.com.


