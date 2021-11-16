Comedian, Television Host and Author Chelsea Handler Will Stop At Hershey Theatre Next Year

Chelsea Handler is bringing her newly announced tour to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Chelsea Handler is a comedian, television host, best-selling author and advocate whose humor and candor have established her as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment and pop culture. After a seven-year run as the host of E!'s top-rated "Chelsea Lately," a tenure in which Handler was the only female late-night talk show host on-air, she launched her documentary series "Chelsea Does" followed by her talk show "Chelsea" on Netflix in 2016. She has penned six best-selling books, five of which have reached no. 1 on the New York Times Bestseller list, including 2019's "Life Will Be the Death of Me."

Most recently, Handler released her first stand-up special in over 6 years, the critically acclaimed "Chelsea Handler: Evolution" on HBO Max, and launched her iHeartRadio advice podcast, "Dear Chelsea." In 2021, she embarked on the "Vaccinated and Horny Tour," bringing her sensational stand-up set to 40+ cities across the nation.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.ChelseaHandler.com.