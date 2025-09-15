Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood Come to the Hershey Theatre Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” fame, take the stage in a one-night-only live show, “Asking For Trouble,” coming to Hershey Theatre on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Known by audiences for their work on The CW Network program, Mochrie and Sherwood improvise new material each night from crowd suggestions and participation. “Asking For Trouble” is a wild roller coaster ride of hilarity, where the two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business during an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold.