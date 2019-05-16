Classic Movies to Be Shown at The Majestic Theater This Summer

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater heralds the arrival of warmer temperatures and longer days with the return of its Summer Classic Movie series for the thirteenth year. Enjoy classic movies in the beautifully restored historic theater Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m. June through August. Tickets are just $6.00 and will be available starting June 1.

The series opens on June 5 with a showing of the epic 1962 film The Longest Day. The Majestic Theater commemorates the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landing at Normandy with this star-studded film which relives the sacrifice and struggle of June 6, 1944. In addition to this special showing, throughout the summer the Majestic's art gallery will host "Voices from D-Day" a free exhibit from Gettysburg College's Musselman Library which includes oral histories from Adams County veterans who participated in the landing.

Classics from the golden age of cinema are featured on the giant screen throughout the summer with The Wizard of Oz (1939) on June 26, and a 75th anniversary showing of the madcap comedy Hail the Conquering Hero (1944) on July 3. Other comedic favorites light up the screen when Smokey & The Bandit (1977) work to evade Sheriff Buford T. Justice on July 10, and bizarre scaremeister Beetlejuice (1988) assists ghostly newlyweds with an eviction on August 14.

Top thriller and horror titles are also featured with The Exorcist (1973) on July 24, and Rear Window (1954) on August 21. Decipher whether women and men can truly be friends on July 31 with When Harry Met Sally (1989) and follow a retired gunslinger (Clint Eastwood) on his last job in Unforgiven (1992) on August 7. The 2019 series closes on August 28 with Field of Dreams (1989).

Each ticket includes a chance to win free raffle prizes and lively introductions by the Majestic's favorite movie buff, Founding Executive Director Jeffrey Gabel.

"Wednesday nights in downtown Gettysburg will be THE place to be this summer," enthused Gabel, the Majestic's founding executive director. "In addition to our popular classic films, the Majestic will be presenting two once-in-a-lifetime, live events - on June 19th, we are partnering with the Gettysburg Community Theatre to host the National Community Theatre Festival with companies from across the United States, and on July 17 international rock star Elvis Costello will perform with his band The Imposters. Tickets to both events are available on our website."

A full schedule is available online at www.gettysburgmajestic.org.





