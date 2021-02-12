Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bucks County Playhouse Education Offers New Disney Broadway Dance Class Series

This is a virtual class open to students ages 8 and above.

Feb. 12, 2021  

Bucks County Playhouse has announced a new online Broadway dance class series that has been added to the lineup of acclaimed education programs which have moved online for Winter 2021.

In the Broadway Dance Workshops: Disney Series, participants will learn original choreography from various Disney Broadway musicals! Students can enroll in all three weeks ($65) or choose the weekly drop-in option ($25 per class).

The course will run on Saturdays from 12:45 to 2 p.m. on February 27 ("Aladdin"), March 6 ("The Lion King") and March 13 ("Newsies"). Returning students can receive a 20% discount for referrals and there is a sibling discount of 20% as well. To receive a discount, please inquire prior to registration at info@bcptheater.org. Registration is available online at bcptheater.org.

"With the success we had with the Broadway Dance Workshops: Hamilton Series, we are thrilled to have Dani back to teach a new series," says Michaela Murphy, Director of Education. "Dani's classes are fun, upbeat and you'll get a great workout. Children and adults take it and have a wonderful time."

A mom of an 11-year-old wrote, "Chloe loved taking the dance class. She was a big fan of "Hamilton" before and is even more of a "Hamilton" fan now thanks to this engaging dance series. She enjoyed learning all the steps and showing them off to us. She can't wait for the next class to begin."


