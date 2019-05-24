ArcheDream for HUMANKIND Presents SUMMER SHORTS

Kick off the summer season with an experience you won't soon forget at the ArcheDream dance studio. Enter their blacklit world of wonder as ArcheDream for Humankind presents vignettes underscored by electronic music. Aerial and fan dance performances, puppetry, mask work, and feats of illusion will be featured in numbers that tackle themes like friendship, loss, predator vs. prey, and American workday. This exciting montage of ArcheDream worlds past and present will leave you mesmerized!

This is all ages family event. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. The show runs 45 minutes with no intermission.

For tickets visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4212115.

Support for ArcheDream for Humankind made in part by the Philadelphia Cultural Fund.

DATES: June 8th 2pm, June 8th 4pm

LOCATION: 543 Industrial Park Drive, Yeadon PA

PRICE: $5 - $10





