Ann Talman Brings Cabaret to Bucks County Playhouse

The performance will take place on Sunday, April 6.
Four-time Broadway veteran Ann Talman makes her debut at Bucks County Playhouse with a special and personal performance, Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile, on Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The performance is part of a new cabaret series held in the historic Playhouse Barn just across the courtyard from the main theater.
Talman takes audiences on an unforgettable journey, sharing how a chance audition in 1981 led her to become Elizabeth Taylor’s onstage daughter on Broadway in “The Little Foxes” and, more importantly, a trusted confidante and lifelong friend for the rest of Taylor’s life. “The Shadow of Her Smile” is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth’s amazing bond, filled with hilarious and touching stories and woven with classic Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Talman is accompanied by Alex Rybek on piano.
Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the twelfth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser and Robyn Goodman took the helm of the Playhouse, and it has reclaimed its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of “Company” starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” were named by Wall Street Journal to its “Best of Theatre” list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of “42nd Street” and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse “one of the best regional theaters on the East coast.” Box office records have been repeatedly broken by Signature Productions of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” “Steel Magnolias” directed by Marsha Mason, “Million Dollar Quartet,” “42nd Street,” and “Guys & Dolls” (all directed by Hunter Foster) and “Mamma Mia!” directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Shannon Lewis. The 2023 season was the brightest yet, featuring hit productions of Jonathan Larsen’s “Tick, Tick Boom” directed by Eric Rosen, “Bridges of Madison County” directed by Hunter Foster, who also led “The Rocky Horror Show” starring Frankie Grande. “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” became the top-selling show in Playhouse history. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers.
Videos