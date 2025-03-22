Ann Talman Brings Cabaret to Bucks County Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four-time Broadway veteran Ann Talman makes her debut at Bucks County Playhouse with a special and personal performance, Elizabeth Taylor and The Shadow of her Smile, on Sunday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The performance is part of a new cabaret series held in the historic Playhouse Barn just across the courtyard from the main theater.

Talman takes audiences on an unforgettable journey, sharing how a chance audition in 1981 led her to become Elizabeth Taylor’s onstage daughter on Broadway in “The Little Foxes” and, more importantly, a trusted confidante and lifelong friend for the rest of Taylor’s life. “The Shadow of Her Smile” is an evening of story and song about Ann and Elizabeth’s amazing bond, filled with hilarious and touching stories and woven with classic Broadway and Great American Songbook gems. Talman is accompanied by Alex Rybek on piano.

