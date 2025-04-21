ANNIE to be Presented at Salt & Light Theatre in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the newest community theatre in Central PA, Salt & Light Theatre for the Performing Arts, will present its first Broadway musical of "Annie" directed by Pastor Ryan Brosious on July 16-19.

"Annie" is a heartwarming musical that tells the story of a plucky young orphan girl living in New York City during the Great Depression. Despite her harsh circumstances at the Municipal Orphanage run by the tyrannical Miss Hannigan, Annie maintains an unwavering optimism that she will one day be reunited with her parents. Her story takes a turn when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the lavish home of billionaire Oliver Warbucks. Through her infectious charm and indomitable spirit, Annie touches the hearts of Warbucks and his staff, leading to a series of adventures as they search for Annie's parents and discover the true meaning of family. With its catchy musical numbers, memorable characters, and poignant themes, "Annie" continues to captivate audiences of all ages, reminding us that even in the darkest of times, a little optimism can go a long way. Featuring a 45-member cast of incredible actors from the community with exciting performances, "Annie" is sure to bring a smile to your face with this beloved story of adoption, love, and family.

Performances

Wednesday, July 16 at 7:00pm

Thursday, July 17 at 7:00pm

Friday, July 18 at 7:00pm

Saturday, July 19 at 2:00pm (matinee)

Comments