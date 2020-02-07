AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is Coming to Gamut Theatre

Gamut Theatre Group is proud to present its upcoming production An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen adapted by Arthur Miller. An Enemy of the People runs February 29th through March 15th with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets to the show are on sale now and group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. All Sunday performances are bring your own donation, where anywise donation buys your ticket. Additionally, Gamut is happy to announce there will be no more online ticket fees. For more information or to purchase tickets visit gamuttheatre.org or call the box office at (717) 238-4111.

About An Enemy of the People:

"Without power, what good is the truth?"

A small, coastal fishing community enters into a new era of prosperity and fame when the town's socially-minded, but prideful doctor convinces his brother, the authoritarian and equally prideful mayor, and other leading citizens to transform the local hot springs into a health resort. But, the town's new found fortune is balanced upon the edge of a razor after Dr. Stockmann makes a shocking discovery that will set brother against brother and neighbor against neighbor. Though written by Ibsen in 1882 and adapted by Miller in 1950, An Enemy Of The People grapples with timeless, societal themes such as political and social corruption, science denial, media manipulation, power, class and the isolation of the principled versus the tyranny of the mob. "...Standing up for the truth is for the strong, and the strong must learn to be lonely."

An Enemy of the People was originally written by Henrik Ibsen in 1882 and later adapted by Arthur Miller in 1950. However, director F. L. Henley, Jr., founder/artistic director of Narcisse Theatre Company in Harrisburg, PA, has set his upcoming production in the late 1970's. Henley addressed his decision to do this saying:

"Even though the play's main themes of political and social corruption, science denial and the mutability of the truth are timeless, we chose to shift the time period from the turn of the 20th Century to a period within the living memory of the majority of our audience.

Furthermore, what lies at the heart of this story is a man-made environmental disaster. The Second World War and the decades that followed saw an unprecedented expansion in the field of chemical engineering.

Lastly, as a Harrisburg native and being a gentleman of a certain age I am reminded of my own experiences as a third-grade student on March 28, 1979, when Reactor 2 of Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station had a partial meltdown and radiation leak. I was in class when they made the announcement. They thought it would be a good idea to not let us go outside for recess....."

About Gamut Theatre Group:

Gamut Theatre Group is the combined company of Popcorn Hat Players Children's Theatre and Harrisburg Shakespeare Company. Located in Downtown, Harrisburg their mission is to tell classic stories in new and exciting ways for the entertainment and enlightenment of children and adults alike. Gamuttheatre.org





