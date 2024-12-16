A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Penn State's Schwab Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Penn State School of Theatre and Centre Stage will present â€œA Christmas Carol," December 17-20 at Schwab Auditorium on the University Park campus.Â Â The production is co-directed by Rick Lombardo and David Kersnar.

The adaptation by Lombardo and Anna Lackaff is full of music, Charles Dickens' beautiful language, fun, and ghosts. The production will be performed by the professional artists on the school's faculty, along with students and members of the community in a truly unique town and gown event for the holiday season.

Lombardo wrote, "For this staging, I wanted to explore combining some of the storytelling techniques of old radio with more modern theatrical approaches and technology. As I developed this hybrid approach with our design teamâ€”inviting patrons to become a studio audience in 1941 for a live radio broadcast of the storyâ€”I became intrigued by the notion of what this story might mean to a nation poised on the edge of a world war. What would the notions of self-sacrifice, charity, forgiveness, love, regret and benevolence mean to a nation just two weeks removed from the attack on Pearl Harbor? Andâ€”more to the point, how does this question relate to the conflict-ridden nation and world we inhabit today?"

Artistic Director, A. Kikora Franklin wrote, "What makes this production especially meaningful is the collaborative spirit behind it. This town and gown event is a celebration of family, friends, and fellowship as it brings together the talents of our university's faculty and staff alongside the creativity of our broader community. Together, we've created something truly specialâ€”a theatrical experience that bridges the gap between campus and community and showcases the importance and value of collaboration. We hope this performance offers all of us a moment to pause, reflect, and immerse ourselves in the beauty of storytelling, especially in this season."ï»¿

