WallByrd Theatre Co. to Present ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND Live Stream Every Sunday

A free live-streamed production of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland is happening every Sunday evening at 8pm EST on WallByrd Theater Company's Facebook page.

Watch as actors perform together from isolation. In the face of a global pandemic, this local theatre team taught themselves new-age tech to ensure the time-honored tradition of theatre can reach families everywhere.

Each week, one chapter of a classic story is brought to life live on Facebook. Previous episodes can be re-watched on WallByrd's Youtube channel. Complimentary educational material is available on wallbyrd.com.

WallByrd Theater Company's "Call Time" series is an exploration of the raw power and spontaneity of live theater in the virtual world.

"More than ever, people need an escape," says Virginia Monte,

The inaugural story in the "Call Time" series is Lewis Carroll's enchanting tale of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. In vivid costume, actors are brought together via individual Skype feeds.

WallByrd Theatre Co. is a theatrical art production company based in Rochester, NY. For live art as enjoyable as it is intelligent, WallByrd re-imagines classic stage works to help modern audiences connect and escape into timeless themes. This is done through vibrant visuals, highly-physical European performance technique, and quirky infusion of art history.





