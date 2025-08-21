Universal Preservation Hall Brings Soul, Drag, The Supernatural, And Music To Saratoga

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Universal Preservation Hall will bring an eclectic mix of music, drag, and supernatural entertainment to Saratoga Springs this fall, offering audiences a slate of unforgettable shows. From Motown classics to Broadway harmonies, psychic readings, and Halloween drag spectacle, the season promises something for everyone.

The season will open with The Great American SoulBook on Friday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m., taking audiences on a high-energy journey through decades of Motown, R&B, and iconic soul music. On Sunday, October 19, HalloQween Drag Brunch will feature two performances at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., starring RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Mrs. Kasha Davis, Jasmine Masters, Laila McQueen, and Cynthia Lee Fontaine, joined by the Capital Region’s own Stella Progress, for a frightfully fierce Halloween-themed event.

On Saturday, November 8, America’s Top Psychic Medium Matt Fraser will appear at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., bringing his extraordinary ability to connect with the other side to the UPH stage. Closing the lineup on Saturday, November 22 at 7:30 p.m., Under the Streetlamp—featuring Brandon Wardell, Christopher Kale Jones, Eric Gutman, David Larsen, Jordan Goodsell, and Shonn Wiley—will deliver an electrifying evening of doo-wop, Motown, and rock n’ roll hits led by a powerhouse lineup of Broadway veterans.

Together, these events highlight UPH’s commitment to presenting diverse and distinctive entertainment experiences in Saratoga Springs, from timeless music and theatrical drag artistry to captivating live readings.

Tickets are on sale through the Box Office at Proctors in person, by phone at (518) 346-6204 (Tuesday–Saturday, 12–6 p.m.), or online at atuph.org. Groups of ten or more can receive discounted rates by calling (518) 382-3884 x139.

