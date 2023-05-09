Universal Preservation Hall Announces New Events Featuring Ranky Tanky, Jerry Gretzinger And More

A new series is coming to UPH with “Women Aren't Funny Featuring Erin Harkes.”

A new comedy series, a GRAMMY©-award-winning musician, a local anchor-turned-singer and teenage nostalgic dreams coming true are all events newly announced for Universal Preservation Hall.

A new series is coming to UPH with "Women Aren't Funny Featuring Erin Harkes." Times Union's Best Comedian in the Capital Region is bringing an all-female comedy series to the Great Hall. The first performance is headlined by Erin Harkes herself on June 7, followed by Karen Rontowski on July 12 and Jaye McBride on August 2. All beginning 7:30 p.m.

Ranky Tanky is a GRAMMY©-award-winning quintet that performs timeless music born from the Gullah culture of the Southeastern Sea Islands. Joining us in the Great Hall 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, this style of music has been described by NPR as "soulful honey to the ears."

Local former television news anchor Jerry Gretzinger will be taking on the classics of Frank Sinatra in "The Man, the Myth and the Music" 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12. Joined on a few numbers by his talented singer-wife, Erin, this performance will paint an intimate musical portrait of a performer who was bigger than life.

Live out your teenage dreams in the nostalgic Rainbow Prom 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The Great Hall will be transformed into a fun-filled dance hall where anyone can feel proud to express who they are in a safe space. Dress code can vary from a tux to a ballroom dress or even keeping it casual in a t-shirt or jeans! Allies always welcome, ages 16+.

Tickets are available Thursday, May 11 through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.




