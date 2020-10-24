Troy Foundry Theatre Presents MODELS OF PERFECTION

All performances are live and outdoors in the E. Stewart Jones parking lot in Troy, NY.

An eviction sign, cruel games and rituals of death, a documentary film crew, and a campaign launch. Brother and Sister have lived on this door step for as long as they can remember. Soon, Brother and Sister are forced to migrate as the environment violently disintegrates. But Sister isn't ready to leave home behind. Troy Foundry Theatre presents the world premiere of MODELS OF PERFECTION created by Katie Pedro, devised & curated by Niya Colbert & David Girard.

All performances are live and outdoors in the E. Stewart Jones parking lot in Troy, NY. This show is about people displaced from their homes. It will be cold. Dress warm. Each seating area will have a table heater. Only 35 seats are available for each performance. Masks are required for the entire duration of attendance. Run time of the performance is 60 minutes.

Cast:

Sister: Angelique Powell

Brother: Iniabasi Nelson

Ism's: James Alexander

Performances:

Wednesday, October 21 at 8pm (preview)

Thursday, October 22 at 8pm (preview)

Friday, October 23 at 8pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, October 24 at 8pm

Sunday, October 25 at 8pm

Wednesday, October 28 at 8pm

Thursday, October 29 at 8pm

Friday, October 30 at 8pm

Saturday, October 31 at 8pm

Sunday, November 1 at 8pm

How To See The Show:

The show will happen in the E.Stewart Jones parking lot directly next to the Trojan Hotel in Troy, NY. Enter 41-43 3rd street for the address in your Google Maps. This will bring you to the Trojan Hotel on 3rd street and signage to find the parking lot will be posted. An email with detailed directions will also be sent to ticket purchasers.

Tickets: https://modelsofperfectiontft.eventbrite.com

Adult: $20

Student/Sr: $10

FREE each night with an EBT card based on availability.

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You