Tom Haskell Photography Exhibit Comes To Cortland Rep Downtown

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown announces a new exhibit of world-renowned and Cortland native photographer Tom Haskell.

The exhibit, from the collection of Catherine Bertini, will be available for viewing from August 1 - 16, on Wednesdays - Sundays from noon - 5:00 PM. Ms. Bertini will be in attendance on Saturday August 1 and Sunday, August 16 to answer questions and discuss the photos with visitors. An entrance donation of $5.00 is suggested, to benefit CRT. Most framed works and prints are available for purchase.

Haskell was born and raised in Cortland, attended St. Mary's School and graduated from Cortland High in 1967. During his teenage years, he joined the American Federation of Musicians and began a musical career that would continue until 1988. The highlight of the music part of his life was in 1969 with an album release on ABC Records under the creative direction of Neil Diamond. He graduated from Tompkins Cortland Community College in 1975 and then served as an Adjunct Professor in their music department for 12 years. It was during this time that his attention turned to his long-time hobby of photography. In addition to teaching, he began working for a local portrait studio and freelancing as a photographer.

In 1988, Haskell married Bertini, a high school friend and classmate and they moved to Washington, DC, where he established his own photography business, Tom Haskell Photoworks. The new business specialized in public relations and event photography which included presidential events with Presidents Reagan and Bush.

In 1992 Bertini was appointed to head the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the couple moved to the WFP Headquarters city of Rome, Italy. Working as a volunteer, Haskell served as the chief field photographer for WFP and visited more than 40 countries including North Korea, Iraq, China, Sudan, Rwanda, Angola, Sierra Leone and Kosovo.

His images, including a Newsweek cover photo, have been seen in many major newspapers and magazines around the world including Time, US News and World Report, Fortune, Family Circle, Parade, La Tribuna (Spain), Der Spiegel (Germany), Famiglia Cristiana (Italy), Africa Watch (Kenya), The Times of London (England), Der Zeit (Germany), and China Daily (China). His work has also been shown in galleries in Rome, Albany, Des Moines, Rochester, and New York City. He returned to Cortland in 2002 and passed away in 2012. More information can be found at tomhaskellphotography.com

CRT notes that this exhibit will follow strict social distancing guidelines; masks must be worn, temperatures will be taken at the entrance, and guests are requested to maintain the 6-foot distance rule from other attendees. Hand sanitizers and disposable masks will be available. CRT is deep cleaning their downtown location in preparation and will be installing new filters in the HV/AC system. For more information about this and other upcoming CRT events, visit cortlandrep.org

