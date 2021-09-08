The REV's Production of ALMOST HEAVEN Opens Tonight

The REV Theatre Company's 2021 Season closes with a nostalgic musical tribute - Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver. The show runs September 8 - 29 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver is a theatrical concert that celebrates Denver's expansive and prolific songbook, while touching briefly on his life and spirited activism for human rights and the environment. Throughout the '70s, Denver rose to global stardom, becoming the biggest selling artist of the decade and one of America's best-selling performers. Featuring 24 of his hit songs, including "Country Roads," "Leavin' On A Jet Plane," "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High," and many more, Almost Heaven features a cast of five actor/musicians who will bring his incredible music to life.

Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock reflects, "John Denver is an emotional and musical touchstone for so many people. The sound of a generation, his songbook underscored so much of life in the 70's and 80's. In crafting this special show, it has been so rewarding to fall in love with Denver's music all over again as we explore the timelessness and beauty of his prolific writing."

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, with Corinne Aquilina (Broadway: The Boys from Oz, Annie, Off-Broadway: Five Guys Named Moe, The Great American Trailer Park Musical) returning to The REV as Musical Director. Scenic design is by Marshall Pope, sound design by Don Hanna (National Tour: An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, Pippin, Fame), lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: Footloose, 42nd Street, NSMT: Mamma Mia!, Peter Pan, Spamalot, Theatre By the Sea: Newsies, Chicago), costumes by resident costume designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Footloose, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls), and wig design by resident wig designer, Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).