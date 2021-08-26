The REV Theatre Company Announces Cast for ALMOST HEAVEN

Opening on September 8 at The REV Theatre Company is a special musical tribute - Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver. The show runs through September 29 at the historic Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver celebrates Denver's songbook, life, and spirited activism for human rights and the environment. Throughout the '70s, Denver rose to stardom, becoming the biggest selling artist of the decade and one of America's best-selling performers. Featuring his hit songs, including "Country Roads," "Leavin' On A Jet Plane," "Annie's Song," "Rocky Mountain High," and many more, Almost Heaven features a cast of five actor/musicians who will bring his famous songbook to life.

Almost Heaven, The Songs of John Denver is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, with Corinne Aquilina (Broadway: The Boys from Oz, Annie, Off-Broadway: Five Guys Named Moe, The Great American Trailer Park Musical) returning to The REV as Musical Director. Scenic design is by Marshall Pope, sound design by Don Hanna (National Tour: An American in Paris, The Wizard of Oz, Pippin, Fame), lighting design by Jose Santiago (REV: Footloose, 42nd Street, NSMT: Mamma Mia!, Peter Pan, Spamalot, Theatre By the Sea: Newsies, Chicago), costumes by resident costume designer, Tiffany Howard (REV: Footloose, Grease, Beehive!, Holiday Inn, Mamma Mia!, Guys and Dolls), and wig design by resident wig designer, Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).

The Cast of Almost Heaven, the Songs of John Denver:

Ben Clark (Composer/Lyricist for The Circus in Winter at Goodspeed & NAMT, member of Ben Clark and the Long Shadows) makes his mainstage REV debut, after two shows presented at The PiTCH (Bruno and the Gospel of Infinity, Skin & Bones). Lili Thomas (Off-Broadway: Only Human, The Hello Girls) returns to The REV after performing here in Miss Saigon. Kendra Jo Brook (Off-Broadway: October Sky, The Goree All-Girl String Band; Wild Fire at Denver Center), Jack Gerhard (National Tour: Once), and Alex Nee (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, World Tour: American Idiot, Once, Pat Benatar's Romeo & Juliet Project at Bay Street Theater) all make their REV debuts in Almost Heaven. Benjamin Nurthen (Aida at The MET Opera, Evita at New York City Center, The Drowsy Chaperone at Weathervane Repertory Theatre), and Claire-Frances Sullivan (Off-Broadway: Impossible Green at York Theatre Company; The Feather...From The Wing at Signature Theatre Columbia, Twelve Ophelias at Powerhouse Theater) understudy male and female roles, respectively.

Tickets can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, or online at TheRevTheatre.com. Thank you to our Season Sponsor, M&T Bank; our Chairman Sponsor, Generations Bank; our Executive Sponsor, CFCU; our Artistic Sponsor, Charles T. Driscoll Masonry Restoration Company, Inc; our Producer Sponsor, Tompkins Trust Company, without whom this season would not be possible.