The Company Theatre Presents THE WISDOM OF EVE Beginning This Month

The Company Theatre will present "The Wisdom of Eve" Feb. 23-March 4, 2023 in the Temple Theatre Loft, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

Directed by The CompanyTheatre board member Hector Manuel, and adapted from the story by Mary Orr, "The Wisdom of Eve" is the story on which the film "All About Eve" and the hit musical APPLAUSE were based.

An engrossing and revealing "inside" story of life in New York's theater world, told in terms of an unscrupulous ingenue's rise to Broadway stardom, "The Wisdom of Eve" examines the lengths individuals will go to for fame.

In addition to the performances, there will be two pre-show cocktail hours: at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and the final performance Saturday, March 4.

"This version of Mary Orr's timeless piece about a cunning actress's rise to the top is one that many folks have never seen before." Manuel said. "I'm honored to bring these words to life with this cast of true stars."

The cast is lead by Jael Lopez as Eve Harrington and Rachel Kodweis as Margo Crane, and includes Rowan Collins, Philip Detrick, Andrew Langton,Carmen Ibis Lopez, Sam Nelson, Marianna Tonas, Shawnda Urie.

The production's two-week run will feature a sign language interpreted performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, provided pro bono by graduating seniors from RIT-National Technical Institute for the Deaf's Bachelor of Science in Interpreting program, with ASL Consultant Blake Nitko and under the direction of faculty coordinator Danny Maffia.

Tickets are $20 for students and seniors 65+, $22 for all others, and may be purchased through The Company Theatre's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223633®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanytheatreroc.org%2Fbox-office?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.