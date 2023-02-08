Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Company Theatre Presents THE WISDOM OF EVE Beginning This Month

Performances run Feb. 23-March 4, 2023.

Feb. 08, 2023  

The Company Theatre will present "The Wisdom of Eve" Feb. 23-March 4, 2023 in the Temple Theatre Loft, 50 Liberty Pole Way, Rochester.

Directed by The CompanyTheatre board member Hector Manuel, and adapted from the story by Mary Orr, "The Wisdom of Eve" is the story on which the film "All About Eve" and the hit musical APPLAUSE were based.

An engrossing and revealing "inside" story of life in New York's theater world, told in terms of an unscrupulous ingenue's rise to Broadway stardom, "The Wisdom of Eve" examines the lengths individuals will go to for fame.

In addition to the performances, there will be two pre-show cocktail hours: at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24 and the final performance Saturday, March 4.

"This version of Mary Orr's timeless piece about a cunning actress's rise to the top is one that many folks have never seen before." Manuel said. "I'm honored to bring these words to life with this cast of true stars."

The cast is lead by Jael Lopez as Eve Harrington and Rachel Kodweis as Margo Crane, and includes Rowan Collins, Philip Detrick, Andrew Langton,Carmen Ibis Lopez, Sam Nelson, Marianna Tonas, Shawnda Urie.

The production's two-week run will feature a sign language interpreted performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, provided pro bono by graduating seniors from RIT-National Technical Institute for the Deaf's Bachelor of Science in Interpreting program, with ASL Consultant Blake Nitko and under the direction of faculty coordinator Danny Maffia.

Tickets are $20 for students and seniors 65+, $22 for all others, and may be purchased through The Company Theatre's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223633®id=134&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thecompanytheatreroc.org%2Fbox-office?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo
Review: THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars Theatre
What did our critic think of THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY at Blackfriars Theatre?
Patchogue Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary- A Century Of Memories, A Future Of Sta Photo
Patchogue Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary- A Century Of Memories, A Future Of Stars
A Patchogue Village landmark is making a milestone. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 100th Anniversary with special events throughout the year.
Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOURE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Photo
Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
Is it your turn in the spotlight? Fort Salem Theater recently announced auditions for their upcoming production of “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown!” The upbeat musical highlights six actors/singers aged teen through young adult to bring the famous Peanuts characters to life on stage.
Fifth Class of the Capital Region Hall of Fame Announced Photo
Fifth Class of the Capital Region Hall of Fame Announced
Eight individuals will be inducted into the fifth class of the Capital Region Music Hall of Fame Monday, March 27 at Universal Preservation Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


The Passport Series Brings MUSIC HAVEN Back to Proctors Collaborative - Traveling the World One Concert at a TimeThe Passport Series Brings MUSIC HAVEN Back to Proctors Collaborative - Traveling the World One Concert at a Time
February 6, 2023

For 30 years, Music Haven has presented an amazing array of global sounds in Schenectady's Central Park transporting summer seekers to locales like Yemen, Ukraine, Louisiana, Ireland and Peru without ever having to leave their seats.
Patchogue Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary- A Century Of Memories, A Future Of StarsPatchogue Theatre Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary- A Century Of Memories, A Future Of Stars
February 3, 2023

A Patchogue Village landmark is making a milestone. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts celebrates its 100th Anniversary with special events throughout the year.
Fort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWNFort Salem Theater Seeks Local Talent For YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
February 3, 2023

Is it your turn in the spotlight? Fort Salem Theater recently announced auditions for their upcoming production of “You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown!” The upbeat musical highlights six actors/singers aged teen through young adult to bring the famous Peanuts characters to life on stage.
Fifth Class of the Capital Region Hall of Fame AnnouncedFifth Class of the Capital Region Hall of Fame Announced
February 3, 2023

Eight individuals will be inducted into the fifth class of the Capital Region Music Hall of Fame Monday, March 27 at Universal Preservation Hall.
Redhouse Arts Center Announces Interim Leadership PlanRedhouse Arts Center Announces Interim Leadership Plan
January 31, 2023

With the departure of the Executive Director, Samara Hannah, the Redhouse Arts Center's board of directors has approved a plan to maintain operations during this interim period. Long time board member and past board chair, William Hider, will serve as interim director, managing finances and building operations.
share