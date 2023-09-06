THE INNERLOOP BLOG Comes to Rochester Fringe Festival This Month

The Innerloop Blog is bringing its podcast to the Rochester Fringe Festival on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at MuCCC. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at Click Here, where more information is also available.

Rochester’s #1 satire website The Innerloop Blog will break down the most tantalizing conspiracy theories and provocative myths from around Western NY during an interactive live podcast. Join hosts Shane Allen (The Innerloop Blog’s Creator), Mark Maira (DiTullio & Dale on Radio 95.1), and Justin Kesel for a show filled with local lore and lots of laughs.

Audience members are encouraged to come prepared to share because the hosts will be turning the microphone over to them in exchange for some one-of-a-kind Innerloop merch.

More about Rochester Fringe Festival

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children’s entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally-known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.