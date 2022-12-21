THE FIRST NIGHT OF FUNNY Returns To Proctors For Its 15th Year!

The First Night of Funny, the annual New Years' Eve stand-up comedy event that has long been a tradition for comedy fans is BACK!

The annual event is now in its 15th year and provides a high-quality yet affordable indoor option for guests to enjoy on New Year's Eve. All shows are suitable for guests 16 and over and provide a great night of laughs that ends early enough to be home well before midnight. Each event features four nationally touring headliners. All tickets are the same price everywhere in the house, so the earlier you purchase, the closer to the stage you sit (no VIP seating for those willing to spend more).

Tickets are $30 from 12/1 through 12/25, $35 from 12/26 through 12/30 and $40 the day of the event for all shows and venues. Tickets and details are available at proctors.org.

7:30 pm - Proctors - 432 State Street - Schenectady, NY

Tickets: 518-346-6204 or www.proctors.org