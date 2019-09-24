Shadowland Stages Announces Casting For Molly Smith Metzler's CRY IT OUT

SHADOWLAND STAGES today announced completion of casting for CRY IT OUT - the final production of the theatre's 2019 regular season.

In CRY IT OUT, two new moms, Jessie and Lina, bond over coffee in their adjoining backyards. From different worlds, Jessie, a corporate attorney, and Lina, an 'entry-level' employee at a hospital, connect through the common discoveries they make, and changes they experience, borne of the love for their new children. Their meetings, however, have an expiration date; they both soon must return to work. And their routine is interrupted when stranger Mitchell, a neighbor from the mansion on the hill above them, begs them to include his wife who's 'having a hard time'. . . CRY IT OUT is a comedy with darker tones which explores themes of motherhood, going back to work, and impact of class on parenthood in America.

Kingston, NY native Molly Smith Metzler returns to SHADOWLAND STAGES with CRY IT OUT, following the breakout hit production last season of her ELEMENO PEA. Molly's other plays include THE MAY QUEEN, CARVE, CLOSE UP SPACE, and TRAINING WISTERIA. In addition to her many regional and NYC credits, her awards include the Lecomte du Nouy Prize from Lincoln Center, the Harold and Mimi Steinberg National Student Playwriting Award from The Kennedy Center, the Association for Theatre in Higher Education's David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award, the Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting and a finalist nod for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She is a proud alumna of the Ars Nova Play Group, the Dorothy Strelsin New American Writers Group at Primary Stages and the Cherry Lane Mentor Project. In television, Metzler has written for Casual (Hulu), Orange Is the New Black (Netflix), Codes of Conduct (HBO), and is currently a writer/producer on Shameless (Showtime). She is also a screenwriter, currently adapting Ali Benjamin's award-winning novel The Thing About Jellyfish into a film for OddLot Entertainment with Made Up Stories and Pacific Standard (Reese Witherspoon's company). Metzler was educated at the State University of New York at Geneseo, Boston University, New York University's Tisch School for the Arts and the Juilliard School. She lives in Los Angeles and Kingston, N.Y.

Producing Artistic Director Brendan Burke said "We're thrilled to get the chance to work on another play by Ulster County native Molly Smith Metzler. Our production last year of ELEMENOPEA was a big hit, and CRY IT OUT again features Molly's spicy dialogue, and is a timely, touching and hilarious play that we're excited to bring to our audience."

Joining the cast are:

Cassandra Dupler - Cassandra grew up on Long Island's South Shore (where CRY IT OUT takes place) and most recently appeared in the World Premiere of CLUE ON STAGE at the legendary Bucks County Playhouse (starring Sally Struthers and directed by Hunter Foster), a stage adaptation of the famous film. Previous Regional credits include: (Sister Mary Patrick) at The Fireside Theatre, GYPSY (Electra) at Connecticut Repertory Theatre (starring Leslie Uggams), THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES (Maggie) at Goodspeed Musicals and Stephen Sondheim's MARRY ME A LITTLE (Woman) at Gallery Players in NYC. Cassandra is a graduate of The Hartt School with a BFA in Musical Theatre.

Amanda Ferguson - Amanda appeared as Michaela in last season's production of ELEMENO PEA (also by Molly Smith Metzler). Amanda is a New York City based actress and singer and a graduate of Syracuse University with a BFA in Musical Theater. She has performed on many stages throughout the New York and the New England area, as well as many music and cabaret venues including, Joe's Pub, Bostonia Public House, Pangea, and the legendary Minton's Playhouse.

Carolyn Holding - Carolyn is a New York-based actress working in theater, film and TV. Her theater credits include THE CAKE (Manhattan Theater Club), ZURICH (New York Theater Workshop), AS YOU LIKE IT (The Denver Center), COMEDY OF ERRORS, TROILUS AND CRESSIDA, HENRY VI PART II, CYMBELINE (Colorado Shakespeare Festival), THE SCENE (Dorset Theater Festival), LONG DIVISION (Portland Center Stage JAW Festival), HUNTER JOHN AND JANE (JACK Brooklyn), RODHAM/SADE (HERE Arts Space), PHILADELPHIA STORY and MINE (Chautauqua Theater Company). Her on-camera credits include "High Maintenance", "Foursome", several independent films, as well as national commercials and voice-over campaigns. Education: MFA, NYU/Tisch; BA, Harvard University.

Brett Owen - Brett is a lifelong Hudson Valley native, and studied acting in New York City with Gregory Abels. He continued his studies upstate with Rodney Douglas, Sandy Shurin and Roger Hendricks Simon. Past roles on the stage include Guildenstern in ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD, Austin in TRUE WEST, Joey in A STEADY RAIN, Ivan in ART, Frederick Bates in GRINDER'S STAND, Ralph Clark in OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD, Captain Queeg in THE CAINE MUTINY COURT MARTIAL, George in OF MICE AND MEN, Lucky in WAITING FOR GODOT, John Merrick in THE ELEPHANT MAN, the Wigmaker in RASHOMAN, and Leon Czolgosz in ASSASSINS.

CRY IT OUT will be directed by Brendan Burke, Producing Artistic Director at SHADOWLAND STAGES and will play October 4th - 20th at The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES. Performances are Thursday through Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm, with two preview performances: the first Friday (October 4th) at 8pm and a special first Saturday (October 5th) matinee at 2pm.

Shadowland Artists, Inc. dba SHADOWLAND STAGES produces its season at The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES - 157 Canal Street, Ellenville, NY 12428. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ShadowlandStages.org or by calling the box office at 845-647-5511. Walk-up sales at the box office begin two hours prior to any performance.





