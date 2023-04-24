SIXTIES SPECTACULAR Returns To Proctors With Peter Noone This Month

The incredible four-act "Sixties Spectacular" is coming to Proctors, Schenectady 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29. The headliner is Peter Noone from Herman's Hermits.

From the age of 15, Noone gained international fame as Herman, lead singer of Herman's Hermits. His classic hits have sold more than 60 million records and include No. 1 singles "I'm Into Something Good," "I'm Henry VIII, I Am" and "Mrs. Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter." In all, 14 singles and seven albums went gold. In the 1970s, Noone composed songs and produced records for David Bowie and Debby Boone.

Peter Noone continues to sell out venues worldwide. His dedicated legion of faithful fans (Nooneatics) are as enthusiastic as the young girls were in the 1960s when the British Invasion began. His compelling charisma, charm, high energy and disarming wit combine to make every Peter Noone concert a must-see event.

Co-headlining the concert are Jay and the Americans. The band started with four teenagers singing in Sandy Yaguda's basement, and they are still going strong today. In 1964, Jay and the Americans were part of The Beatles first American tour, and they played at Carnegie Hall on the Rolling Stones tour.

Also joining the show is Dennis Tufano, the original singer on all The Buckinghams' hits. The Buckinghams were known for songs like their No. 1 smash "Kind of a Drag." Other hits include "Don't You Care," "Hey Baby, They're Playing our Song," "Mercy, Mercy, Mercy" and "Susan."

Opening the show will be the 1910 Fruitgum Company. They defined "bubble gum pop" in the '60s. Their hits included "Simon Says," "1,2,3 Red Light" and "Indian Giver." All three gold records sold over a million copies, with "Simon Says" selling almost five million.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at proctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.