Roy Orbison And Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour Comes To Rochester

Metropolitan Entertainment and the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) today announced the Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour, the groundbreaking holographic-based live concert tour featuring the music of the award-winning rock and roll legends, will come to RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in Rochester on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 7:30pm.

Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this cutting-edge, holographic performance with remastered audio will transport audiences back in time for an unforgettable evening of Roy & Buddy's greatest hits onstage. Performing (virtually) together for the first time, this once in a lifetime show will feature chartbuster favorites including Roy Orbison's "Oh, Pretty Woman," "You Got It," "Only the Lonely" and Buddy Holly's "Oh Boy!," "Not Fade Away" and "That'll Be the Day", among many others.

Tickets, priced at $35, $45, $55, $65 (plus applicable fees), go on sale to the public Friday, June 21 at 10am, and will be available online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 and in person at the Auditorium Box Office - 885 East Main Street, Rochester.

Citi cardmembers, the official presale credit card for The Rock 'N' Roll Dream Tour, will have access to purchase tickets during the Citi presale Wednesday, June 19th at 10 AM ET until Thursday, June 20th at 10 AM ET through Citi's Private Pass Program at www.citientertainment.com.

"When you look at the architects of the Rock and Roll era, the names that come to mind are Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly," said Brian Becker, Chairman and CEO of BASE Hologram, the leading content developer, producer and distributor of concerts, theatricals and spectacles that combine holographic cinema and mixed reality with live entertainment. "Both of these men weren't just gifted musicians, but skillful innovators who helped influence others in game-changing ways."

"These men weren't just one thing - they were artists in every sense of the word," said BASE Hologram CEO of Production Marty Tudor. "Like Roy, Buddy has a truly impressive songbook and in many cases, audiences may not have realized he was the one behind so many hits. Part of the beauty of these productions is we get to share the legacy of these performers and remind people the full range of their talent."

"My father's music meant the world to not just us Orbison's but to millions of fans worldwide. Being able to reopen his legendary songbook and again hear his voice bounce off great concert hall walls is both a transcendent and cathartic experience," said Roy Orbison, Jr., President of Roy Orbison Music. "Dad jammed with Buddy in Lubbock Texas and helped change music history by turning Buddy on to Norman Petty Studios; Buddy later returned the favor by recording two of Dad's songs on his first Cricket's album. How beyond cool and special that these two great friends, now get to tour the world together."

A seasoned performer by age 16, Buddy Holly was known not just for his distinguished look, but also for his mastery of several music styles. In addition, Holly was among the first artists to use techniques such as double-tracking on his albums. Along with his beloved band The Crickets, Holly helped set the standard for the Beatles and others for rock and roll orchestration by setting the two guitar, bass and drum line-up now seen in traditional concerts.

"Buddy and Roy were Texans who shared mutual respect and admiration for each other's creative musical genius and brilliant songwriting abilities," said Buddy's wife Maria Elena Holly. "I am proud to work with a company like BASE Hologram. Their long-time fans and a new generation of fans will now have the opportunity to see these great legends perform together in a unique setting, showcasing two of the finest, most influential, and beloved artists in music history."

With nearly 3 million followers on Facebook and almost 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify between them, audiences are still enamored with the men who brought "geek chic" and horn-rimmed glasses into the mainstream. This tour will allow fans old and new to get the chance to experience these pioneering figures in a spectacular and thrilling new way. Pulling from their combined 16 platinum records, 19 gold records, nearly two dozen Top 40 hits and 10 combined GRAMMY awards, this transcendent musical event will give audiences a once in a lifetime musical experience.

Stemming from the success of BASE Hologram's In Dreams: Roy Orbison in Concert tour that broke records across the globe in 2018, Eric Schaeffer (Million Dollar Quartet), who shepherded the In Dreams event will return as the director.

"Working on the original Roy Orbison hologram tour last year was something special and to be able to do it again and add someone like Buddy Holly into the mix is very exciting," said director Eric Schaeffer. "This show will be a celebration that blends these men's similar styles into one unforgettable evening that audiences will remember for a long time to come."

This once-in-a-lifetime show is sure to make your Rock 'N' Roll Dreams come true!





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You