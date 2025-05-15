Rochester Queer Arts Festival Returns in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag Me to the Stage, the Rochester- and Buffalo‑based production company behind last year's inaugural Rochester Queer Arts Festival (RQAF), announced that applications are officially open for the 2025 edition, set for Saturday, October 11, 2025. The festival is spearheaded by co‑owners Tim Evanicki, Ed Popil (better known as Mrs. Kasha Davis of “RuPaul's Drag Race” Season 7 and All Stars 8), Steven Levins, and Ricardo Torres.

Now in its second year, RQAF is expanding in every direction—including a new home at Village Gate Square, three performance stages, a hands‑on Demonstration Room, a curated Student Gallery, an open‑call Poster Design Contest, and more ways than ever for the community to participate.

“Partnering with Village Gate Square allows us to weave the festival into a bustling hub of local artists, businesses, and restaurants,” said Tim Evanicki, Co‑Owner and Operations Manager. “At a time when queer joy and creativity deserve the loudest possible spotlight, we're thrilled to celebrate both on an even grander scale.”

“Rochester's arts legacy is rich, vibrant, and inseparable from its LGBTQIA+ community,” added Mrs. Kasha Davis. “By lifting up queer creators—who have long lifted the city's cultural scene—we're honoring that history while inviting the next generation to shine.”

WHAT'S NEW FOR 2025

• Poster Design Contest – Open to all Upstate‑NY artists; the winning image will headline festival marketing and benefit an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit chosen by the artist.

• Student Gallery – High‑school and college artists (LGBTQIA+ and allies) can showcase and sell up to five works each, keeping 100 percent of every sale.

• Demonstration Room – Twenty‑minute technique demos and fifty‑minute hands‑on workshops that invite guests to watch, learn, and create.

• Three Stages – A Main Stage for drag showcases and headliners; an Outdoor Stage for bands and ensembles; and an Entrance Stage for solo musicians, poets, storytellers, and other intimate sets.

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

RQAF is actively seeking performers of every stripe—drag artists, DJs, dance troupes, rock bands, acoustic duos, spoken‑word poets, comics, and more—to fill its three vibrant stages. Visual artists can apply for the Student Gallery by submitting five representative images; accepted students may exhibit up to five works and keep 100 percent of every sale at no cost to them. Creators interested in the Demonstration Room can propose 20‑minute demos or 50‑minute hands‑on workshops—an inspiring opportunity for guests to witness and participate in the creation of art. The festival is also onboarding food vendors, recruiting a wide array of sponsors (from Title Sponsor to in‑kind partnerships), and hiring event staff including Stage Managers, Lighting and Sound Technicians, Workshop Room Door Monitors, Student Gallery Monitors, and Information Booth crew. Full details and application links are available now at www.queerartsfest.com.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now!