Rhino's Essential Services Project Continues With SOUTH SEA BUBBLE

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation: SOUTH SEA BUBBLE. Conceived and performed by John Fisher. Streaming December 17, 2020 at 8pm FREE!. One live performance only.

The first great investment scam had a queer angle.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.