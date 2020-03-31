Redhouse Arts Center Postpones Remaining Season Shows

Nothing is more important to Redhouse than the health and safety of our community. In response to the extended restrictions on social distancing and public gatherings in New York State and across the county, Redhouse has made some carefully considered decisions regarding our final three shows in the 2019/20 season.

As previously announced, Redhouse's thrilling production of Fences, directed by Ted Lange, will be postponed with new dates being announced as soon as possible. The production was halted during the rehearsal process, and Redhouse is hoping to bring Ted and this incredible cast back to Syracuse sometime in the future.

Redhouse has also made the decision to postpone its upcoming production of Fun Home which was originally scheduled for May 28-June 7th.

Details of the show and new dates will be announced soon. Lastly, Tuck Everlasting done in partnership with Arc of Onondaga will be postponed until June 2021 with specific dates being announced very soon. Redhouse is committed to providing the utmost flexibility to its ticket purchasers and those impacted by the show postponements and the organization will be in direct contact with all those impacted with additional information as it becomes available.

Some good news regarding programming. Thanks to the rousing success of last season's entries, Bisland and Bly and Trophy Room, Redhouse will soon announce details of its 2nd New Works Festival under the direction of Artistic Director Hunter Foster. Details are expected to be announced tomorrow with winners works being performed in February 2021.

"These decisions were not easy for Redhouse, however necessary in following the Governor's orders to protect the health and safety of our community as well as our staff and our actors" stated Executive Director Samara Hannah. "With that said Redhouse does believe that there is a brighter day ahead, when we will all be able to convene as a community once again. And when that time comes, Redhouse will reopen our doors and welcome our Redhouse family back to all that we have to offer. This will include and incredible 2020/21 Main Stage season as well as educational camps and classes" she concluded.

As far as Redhouse overall operations, phone calls and emails are still being monitored and responded to as quickly as possible by our staff that is currently at work remotely. We will continue to make regular updates and posts to our website at theredhouse.org and social media sites to keep you fully informed. Redhouse thanks its supporters for patience and understanding during this unprecedented time.





