Proctors to Launch Broadway MainStage Madness Promotion

Proctors is presenting MainStage Madness, a special onsale promotion launching this October. The KeyBank Subscription Series has been on sale since March, but Proctors is offering single tickets with a twist this year.

While all upcoming KeyBank Broadway Series shows are included in MainStage Madness, Proctors is keeping the schedule under wraps. Which shows are available on which day will only be revealed as the promotion unfolds throughout October. That means patrons will need to stay tuned, check back often, and act fast to lock in their tickets.

The 2025–26 KeyBank Broadway Series at Proctors includes: “A Beautiful Noise,” whose run will be over by the start of this promotion; “Spamalot,” Jan. 6-11; “The Sound of Music,” March 17-22; “Water for Elephants,” April 7-12; “& Juliet,” April 28-May 3; “The Outsiders,” May 19-24; and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” June 2-7.

In addition to our KeyBank Broadway Series, Proctors will also include “Kinky Boots,” which will be on the MainStage March 14-15.

