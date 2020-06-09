Priceless Theatre Memorabilia, Exclusive Experiences and More Available in Syracuse Stage Virtual Auction

Syracuse Stage has launched a live, virtual silent auction as part of its annual fundraiser, Together for Stage, an online event that replaces the originally planned April 24 Gala at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown.

The silent auction is open now to the public for bidding and is conducted remotely via smartphone and computer desktop. It includes a wide variety of unique items and priceless experiences including special virtual classes and conversations with Syracuse Stage leadership and artists; rare wines and whiskeys; MacKenzie-Childs pieces; a pair of costume sketches from the recent "Amadeus" production; travel opportunities to Paris, Colorado, Maine and New York City with flexible timeframes so winners can travel safely at their leisure; behind-the-scenes experiences; a virtual mini-convention with Syracuse Stage Board of Trustees member Robin Curtis, who played Lt. Saavik in the "Star Trek" series; gift certificates for spa treatments, restaurants and golf; and much more.

Auction registration is available at tfs2020.givesmart.com or by texting TFS2020 to 76278. Bidding closes Friday, June 12 at 11:59 p.m.

"Together for Stage provides a crucial financial foundation for Syracuse Stage-we depend on these funds and also welcome the opportunity to bring our patrons and supporters together, even virtually, to celebrate Stage," said Jill Anderson, Syracuse Stage managing director. "Stage is a strong organization with a vibrant future. As always, but now more than ever in this unprecedented public health crisis, we appreciate the community's support. Their efforts and contributions are not only an investment in our innovative theatrical productions and vital arts education programs, but also an investment right back into our community and our local staff, artists and artisans. We hope the community will bid generously to support Stage."

Tickets for the one-night only virtual event Together for Stage: An evening of gratitude and hope, on June 12, are still available. The evening will honor outgoing Syracuse Stage Board of Trustees President Bea González and includes exclusive entertainment from artists recently seen at Syracuse Stage and a sneak peak of a new play, "salt/city/blues" by Kyle Bass. Guest artists include Ezekiel Andrew, who wowed audiences in Syracuse Stage's recent production of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast;" the actor, playwright and director husband and wife duo Jason O'Connell and Kate Hamill; actor and musician Ben Hale, who played Johnny Cash in "Ring of Fire;" and the cast of Syracuse Stage's "Next to Normal" reuniting for the first time since 2018.

The auction is open to the public. To purchase virtual tickets, tables or sponsorships for the Together for Stage virtual event, please contact Stefania Ianno at 315.443.2709 or snianno@syr.edu.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You