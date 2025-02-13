Plena Libre Brings Latin Rhythms to Proctors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The infectious beats of Puerto Rico’s own Plena Libre are coming to Schenectady for an unforgettable night of Latin music. The internationally acclaimed ensemble will perform at the GE Theatre at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, bringing their signature blend of traditional and contemporary Puerto Rican sounds to the Capital Region.

This performance is part of the Music Haven Passport Series at Proctors Collaborative, an initiative dedicated to bringing world-class international music and cultural experiences to the Capital Region. Through this series, the Collaborative celebrates the diverse sounds of global artists, offering audiences a unique opportunity to explore music from different traditions and backgrounds—all without leaving the area.

For over three decades, Plena Libre has been captivating audiences worldwide with their high-energy performances that fuse the rich traditions of plena and bomba with modern Afro-Caribbean influences. Their dynamic arrangements, tight vocal harmonies and electrifying percussion have earned them multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, cementing their status as one of the most influential Latin music groups of our time.

Plena Libre’s vibrant sound invites audiences to dance, sing and immerse themselves in the rhythms of Puerto Rico. Their seamless fusion of traditional and contemporary styles makes their music accessible to both seasoned fans of Latin music and newcomers alike. Currently, Plena Libre is touring their recent recording “Cuatro Esquinas” in tribute to the memory of their recently deceased founding artistic director – the master composer, bassist Gary Nunez.

