Photo Flash: Cortland Repertory Theatre Presents SLEUTH

For the fifth production in their 48th annual summer season, Cortland Repertory Theatre will present the exciting thriller comedy Sleuth written by Anthony Shaffer. Performances will run from August 14 - 24 with evening show times at 7:30. Matinees are available on August 16, 18, and 21 at 2:00 PM. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160 or at the CRT Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Tickets are also available for sale 24 hours a day through the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org, using the online service ETix. CRT cautions that this is the only approved online ticket service; other online sites charge significantly higher rates for tickets and are NOT approved by CRT.

In this Tony Award winning thriller/comedy, the ultimate game of cat- and-mouse is played out in a cozy country house, owned by celebrated mystery writer Andrew Wyke. He invites Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares not only Wyke's love of the game but also his wife, for a seemingly "congenial" visit. Revenge is devised and murders plotted as the two work together (or do they?) to plan the ultimate whodunit. But things are not always as they seem - right up to the thrilling conclusion! This classic play is a neat, clever mystery for any amateur "sleuth".

Sleuth is directed by Trey Compton, who previously directed Legally Blonde this summer, and was nominated for a SALT Award for direction last summer for Rough Crossing. Retired Ithaca College acting professor Greg Bostwick plays Andrew Wyke, with Nicholas Wilder as Milo Tindle. Bostwick was seen earlier this summer in Legally Blonde and previously in CRT's West Side Storyand 1776. Wilder has been seen at CRT in Women in Jeopardy!, The 39 Steps, Rumors and The Ladies Man. Rounding out the cast will be Philip Farrar as Inspector Doppler, Harold K. Newman as Detective Sergeant Tarrant and Roger Purnell as Police Constable Higgs.

Kate Gulden continues her season as Stage Manager. Scenic design is handled by Ola Kraszpulska, who previously designed at CRT with Fox on the Fairway and Always a Bridesmaid. Katie Dennis makes her CRT debut as Costume Designer. Matthew Webb returns as Lighting Designer after working on CRT's Mamma Mia! and Our Town. Continuing their summer at CRT as Seth Asa Sengal as Sound Designer, Andrew Carney as Props Designer and Brock Baird as Technical Director.

The "Friday Night Talk Back" for this production will be held on August 16 at which a Q & A session with the actors, designers and crew will take place. Tickets are also on sale for the final CRT show of the summer, Million Dollar Quartet which runs from August 28 - September 13. Call 800-427-6160 or visit www.cortlandrep.org for more information.

Photo Credit: Eric Behnke





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You