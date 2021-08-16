Patchogue Theatre Names New Associate Director, Jodi Giambrone

The Board of Directors of the not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced that they've named Jodi Giambrone as its new associate director.

Giambrone has worked in performing arts venues for over 15 years and has been the marketing director at Patchogue Theatre for the past 2.5 years. Over the last 15 months, she has been working in tandem with new executive director Michele Rizzo-Berg to help reopen the building safely and bring the organization back to its full potential.

Patchogue Theatre Board Chairman, Ryan Murphy says, "I could not be happier than to participate in the announcement of Jodi Giambrone as our new Associate Director. Jodi has proven time and time again to be a valuable asset to our PTPA team. Jodi has excelled at all tasks that have been thrown at her and has consistently endeavored to learn and do more. Throughout the pandemic, Jodi played a pivotal role in understanding the constantly changing rules that had to be followed and in helping to re-invent how we could engage with our loyal audience. We are grateful to have her on our team and know that she will continue to achieve greatness in this new position."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Giambrone wore multiple hats at the venue and gained a wealth of knowledge in almost every aspect of running the theatre. Even though performing arts venues were the last to reopen, she's maintained a positive outlook and even considers the shutdown a blessing in disguise.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity that was given to me during such an uncertain time. I've paid my dues and I'm doing what I love. I've never experienced so much growth in such a short period of time" says Giambrone.

A proverbial "baptism by fire" for Giambrone, she has already brought in close to a million dollars in federal and state grant money for the theatre. She has found a new niche among her many talents.

The arts have been a lifelong love for this gifted singer and musician. Giambrone is a firm believer in the transformative power of music to educate and unite the community. She is a member of Patchogue Chamber's Latino Leadership Council and was influential in founding Patchogue's first and largest annual Hispanic heritage celebration held at tduring Hispanic Heritage Month. Since its inception in 2019, Giambrone has represented the United States at the event with the singing of the US National Anthem.

Giambrone reflects on how she toured the Tri-State area as the lead singer of an oldies cover band in her late teens and early 20s. She's sang on stage at major Doo Wop festivals at Giants Stadium, now MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, to on-air at WCBS 101.1fm studios in New York City. It was then that Giambrone found interest in the technical side of performance. She left the band to complete her education at Five Towns College in Dix Hills and graduated with a degree in audio engineering. Her journey led her back to the area where she grew up and what started as a job at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center has progressed into an all-encompassing directorial career for Giambrone in the heart of the vibrant arts community of Patchogue Village.

In the midst of it, Giambrone battled breast cancer this year and won. Realizing how differently things could have turned out, she's grateful to have made the succession of decisions that led her to this point. "I have a refreshed outlook on life and I want to make every day count. Patchogue is very special to me and I'm looking forward to bringing the Theatre to new heights."

Patchogue Theatre Executive Director, Michele Rizzo-Berg adds, "I am thrilled to have Jodi work alongside me, as we prepare for a bigger and brighter future for the theatre. Her dedication to the theatre, throughout the pandemic, combined with her professionalism, makes her the perfect candidate to support our team as we move forward during what has been our most difficult year to date."

The Theatre Box Office is currently open online only at PatchogueTheatre.org. For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org.