Pamela Means Performs The Beatles' Abbey Road at Daryl's House

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of The Beatles Abbey Road album and honoring its influence on generations of musicians, herself included, and millions of people, Pamela Means, singer-songwriter and jazz musician, performs the iconic album, in its entirety, in order, solo acoustic!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road, Pamela Means recently performed that whole Beatles album, in order, solo, on acoustic guitar. Means has the skills and the artistic vision to pull off this kind of feat with aplomb. Best known for her folk music career she is also a fine jazz singer and social activist. Originally from Milwaukee, she moved to Boston and now lives in the Pioneer Valley. Curve Magazine called her "one of the fiercest guitar players and politically rooted singer-songwriters in the music industry today." Her latest recording, the driving, Impeachment Now! pulls no punches. "The president, is incompetent, an embarrassment, im-peach-ment now."

"I learned the whole thing a few years ago to challenge myself ... and this year being the 50th anniversary of the album, I'm realizing a tiny dream to perform it," Means said in a recent interview.

Her introduction to the Beatles record remains "a vivid memory from age 14," and one of the reasons she chose to delve into learning the whole album was that "the medley [aka most of side two] seemed so incredibly difficult to learn. It just sounded 'badass' to do it. And I was intrigued with the surprise element of an entirely solo acoustic approach, and maybe flipping the expectations of what an audience thinks I, a biracial lesbian with a penchant for protest songs, would present."

Tickets/reservations: Ticket for Acoustic Brunch: Pamela Means performing Abbey Road





