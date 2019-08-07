The irrepressible comic strip heroine takes center stage as Ovations Dance Repertory Company presents Annie Jr. at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, August 17 at 11am and 3pm. Tickets are $20-$28. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Directed by Orlando Peña, Artistic Director of Ovations Dance Repertory Company, and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. stars Kyla Carter* as Annie. Kyla is currently voicing the character CJ Suki for DreamWorks, Trolls: The Beat Goes On seen on Netflix. Recently, she traveled the country starring in two Broadway National Tours: Irving Berlin's White Christmas, and Rogers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music. Television credits include: ABC, Bravo, DreamWorks, HBO, NBCUniversal, Netflix, Nickelodeon, and PBS. She is also the recipient of the 2017 Encore Award for Excellence in Long Island Theater - Best Child Actor.

The production follows Annie who lives a "hard-knock life" at The New York City Municipal Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. She dreams of being reunited with her parents and takes action to find them. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

"In the show, we see how a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment," says Drew Cohen, President of Musical Theater International. "MTI would like to applaud the students of Ovations Dance Repertory Company for all their hard work on their production."

Annie Jr. is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY, (212) 541-4684, mtishows.com.

*Kyla Carter is under special arrangement with Actor's Equity and MTI and is performing in both shows.





