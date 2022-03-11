Occidental Gypsy to Appear MusicalFare Theatre Premiere Cabaret

Occidental Gypsy will be appearing at MusicalFare Theatre Premiere Cabaret, 4380 #123 Main St., Amherst N.Y. 14226 USA, on April 2nd at 8 P.M.

Internationally acclaimed Occidental Gypsy plays an exhilarating blend of gypsy, jazz and folk music that enraptures the listener with a complex acoustic sound, burnished by smooth vocals reminiscent of the first era of swing. Their pioneering approach to Gypsy music pays homage to Django Reinhardt and expands the genre to include elements of western (Occidental) sounds and rhythms, including blues, Klezmer and Latin. Their original songs are deeply complex and challenging to execute, and are often considered a "natural evolution" of Reinhardt's sounds were he still alive today. Their energetic shows have garnered them fans among the most discerning musicians, and new gypsy lovers alike.

Occidental Gypsy will perform new original pieces and classic covers from their latest CD "44070," including two historically-based human rights songs, which feel relevant today.

44070/Song for Vrba is a tribute and musical illustration of the escape of Rudof Vrba and Alfred Wetzler from the Auschwitz concentration camp during WWII. Subsequent to the escape , the two men compiled a report describing the mass executions occurring at the camp and therefore was able to halt deportations from Budapest saving upwards of 100,000 people.

Well known as capable heirs and pioneers of the music of Django Reinhardt, Occidental Gypsy has been featured at the largest DjangoFests in the country. The band has played to packed houses at legendary venues such as Nighttown in Cleveland, Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, The Ark in Ann Arbor, The Triple Door in Seattle, The Old Town School of Folk, and The Green Mill in Chicago to name just a few. Their notable acoustic vigor energizes the room like an electric show, and has earned them the nickname, "rock stars with acoustic guitars." Band members have also participated in projects that have brought them around the world alongside legends, like the 29-year-old Eli Bishop who has played with Wynton Marsalis, Asleep at The Wheel, Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and regularly performs at the Opry in Nashville.

Bishop, a Nashville-native, stuns crowds with his lightning-fast violin, and his Guinness World Record-winning fast clapping (featured on song "Messalina, Lover Lamb"). Lead guitarist and composer Brett Feldman drives the sound with masterful gypsy swing guitar written and shared "by ear" (the traditional gypsy way). Jeremy Frantz - a protege of legendary jazz guitarist Joe Negri- brings smooth, retro vocals and classic jazz guitar to the front line, and serves as a counterpoint to the driving traditional gypsy sound from Feldman. Percussionist Jon Chapman and bassist Jeff Feldman complete the band's sound and keep crowds moving with surprising, international rhythms that make the audience keep coming back for more.

Occidental Gypsy's sound is appealing to a wide spectrum of people, and their shows consistently attract enthusiastic audiences at colleges, arts centers, festivals, concert halls and jazz clubs. Their fans include musicians who enjoy the sophisticated compositions and masterful play, yet most just come to enjoy the music and dance. The band has found a unique niche and plays a dynamic mix of original vocal and instrumental pieces at each show - along with a few memorable standards and Django Reinhardt songs and even a gypsified version of Michael Jackson's Thriller from their debut CD "Over Here"

Occidental Gypsy's music cannot be easily classified; a bit of jazz, a catchy strain of blues, a seismic swing experience, and "a whole lotta' gypsified groove..."

The Boston Globe has named them a "Best Bet for Weekend Entertainment," and musician David Bromberg said of the group, "great singing, fantastic guitar and violin work, with high energy originals that leave the crowd crazy. An awesome band."

Dr. Lonnie Smith says "I love Occidental Gypsy's new CD 44070. The compositions and arrangements are creative. They perform with enormous heart and soul and have an original groove that is definitely worth checking out."

For more testimonials and information regarding the band please visit www.occidentalgypsy.com.