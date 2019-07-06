Obie Award Winner THE TRICKY PART Comes to Ancram Opera House

Martin Moran's Obie Award-winning play THE TRICKY PART will play for three performances only, July 12 and 13 at 8pm and July 14 at 3pm, at the Ancram Opera House, 1330 County Route 7, Ancram, NY. Tickets are $35 at ancramoperahouse.org.

Following the July 14 matinee an audience talkback with Moran will be moderated by Martine Kei Green-Rogers, President of the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas, a dramaturg with Oregon Shakespeare Festival and a member of the Theatre Arts Faculty at SUNY: New Paltz.

THE TRICKY PART, written and performed by Moran, is a heralded solo show about one man's journey through the complexities of Catholicism, desire and human trespass.

Ben Brantley of The New York Timescalled THE TRICKY PART "A translucent memoir of a play ... shattering." Moran's memoir of the same title (published by Random House, Anchor Books) won a Barnes and Noble Discover Prize and a Lambda Literary Award.

Moran is an award-winning writer, solo performer and veteran Broadway/Off-Broadway actor whose credits include Nassim, The Prom, Spamalot, Wicked, Titanic, How to Succeed in Business, Fun Home, andThe Cradle Will Rock, among others. His most recent play All The Rage received the 2013 Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Solo Show. His film and television work include "The Newsroom," "The Big C," "Possible Side Affects," "Private Parts," "Law & Order" and "Law & Order Criminal Intent." His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Pushcart Prize Anthology, and Ploughshares.

Directing THE TRICKY PART is Seth Barrish, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of the Barrow Group whose award-winning 30-year career spans Broadway, Off Broadway, television and film. He recently directly Mike Birbiglia's The New One on Broadway, and previously directed the Off-Broadway and feature film versions of Birbiglia's Sleepwalk With Me. Barrish is the author of An Actor's Companion-Tools for the Working Actor, published by TCG with a foreword by Anne Hathaway.

The Ancram Opera House, located in southern Columbia County, is an intimate rural performance hall showcasing contemporary theatre and alternative cabaret by visionary theater and musical artists.





