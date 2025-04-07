Nya, Ashley Lalonde and Charlotte Odusanya to Lead DREAMGIRLS at WPPAC

April 11 – May 4.
The White Plains Performing Arts Center has revealed the cast for its Mainstage production of DREAMGIRLS, playing April 11 – May 4.
This Tony Award Winning Musical is an inspirational journey through 20th Century American Pop Music. DREAMGIRLS chronicles one Motown Girl Group’s rise from obscurity to superstardom.
Leading the cast is Nya (Broadway’s Caroline, or Change, Off-Broadway’s Titanique and American Idol Season 22) as Effie White, Ashley LaLonde (Hamilton National Tour) as Deena Jones and Charlotte Odusanya (Off-Broadway’s Who is Jimmy Pants?) as Lorrell Robinson. They will be joined by Campbell Walker Fields as C.C. White, Michael Givens as Marty, Manny Houston (Illinoise) as James “Thunder” Early and Christian McQueen (Anastasia National Tour) as Curtis Taylor Jr.
The ensemble consists of Lamar Burns, Jazmyne Charles, Indya Cherise, Bria Hydrick, Sylvester McCracken, Jordan Michael Owens, Brian Piazza Jr., Nicholas Dion Reese, Lauren M. Smith, Brennan Stylez and Daysha J. Williams.
DREAMGIRLS is Directed by Marc Tumminelli, Co-directed and Choreographed by Anthony Murphy with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri. Lighting Design by Matthew Guminski, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Set Design by Christopher & Justin Swader, Video Design by Brian Pacelli, Stage Managed by Abby Bobb. Book and Lyrics by Tom Eyen, Music by Henry Krieger. Original Broadway Production directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.
