Music Haven Presents The Schenectady Symphony Orchestra This Weekend

Under the baton of Artistic Director Glen Cortese, the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra returns to the Music Haven Stage in Central Park on Saturday, August 13th at 7:00 PM for "A Night at the Movies." The SSO will play some of the best movie music from West Side Story, Harry Potter, A Star is Born, Star Trek, The Cowboys, and How to Train Your Dragon. Mia Scirocco returns as their special guest vocalist.

Subscriptions for the SSO's 22-23 concert season, "A Musical Time Machine" are now on sale! The subscription includes the orchestra's 4 concerts, each focusing on a specific musical era: "The Cold War Era (1947-1990)," "The Great Classists (1700-1840)," "The Age of Nationalism (1918-1959)" and "The Romantic Ideal (1800-1935)." Visit proctors.org for more information.